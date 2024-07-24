In the latest Prince Harry news, the royal family member has claimed that the “central piece” in the demise of his relationship with his family has been the tabloid press.

The Duke of Sussex won a case against Mirror Group newspapers in December. The privacy case saw a judge rule his phone had been hacked by the Daily Mirror.

Harry’s privacy battle saw him be the first royal in 130 years to give evidence in court. Months prior, Prince William settled a phone-hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers. Reportedly, for a “very large sum”.

In the Prince Harry latest news, the Duke has blamed the press for his strained family relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest

Now, Prince Harry has lifted the lid on how this invasion of privacy has apparently caused his family ties to deteriorate.

Speaking to ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, Harry was asked whether his fight against the tabloid press had contributed to a reported “rift” within his royal family.

Anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.

Harry responded: “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.

Prince Harry has spoken to ITV (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”

When questioned further on the topic by ITV News’ Rebecca Barry, Harry also shared what he thinks about his relatives’ failure to battle the press. It seems Prince Harry and his relatives share differing opinions on the matter.

He replied: “I think everything that’s played out has shown people what the truth of the matter is. For me, the mission continues, but it has, it has, yes. It’s caused, yeah, as you say, part of a rift.”

Prince Harry stepped away from the royal fold in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news

The discussion of the rift comes after reports that Harry wished his relationship with his nieces and nephews was different.

A source allegedly told OK!: “Whatever Harry feels about his brother and his dad, he always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews. And that Archie and Lili don’t know their only cousins.

“Harry always had visions of them growing up around him and being able to come and ask him for advice that they couldn’t ask their parents. Especially Charlotte and Louis. George is on a different path, and Harry doesn’t know what that feels like. But he is well aware of what it’s like to be the ‘spare’ and not have the same purpose. He sees a lot of himself in little Louis and it breaks his heart that he doesn’t really know them.”

