Prince Archie ‘desperate’ to visit the UK: ‘He loves the idea his grandad lives in a castle’

In Prince Harry news, the Duke’s son, Prince Archie, is reportedly keen on visiting the UK with his dad.

However, his mother and father don’t want to “encourage” a visit to Britain.

Archie wants to go to the UK (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry news: Prince Archie wants UK visit

Following Prince Harry’s recent return to the UK, it’s been reported that his son, Prince Archie, is keen on joining him next time he jets across the pond.

Meghan is reportedly concerned that her son will grow up longing for his birthplace of Britain. She is also worried that he’ll grow to resent his parents for separating him from his family.

Royal author Tom Quinn made the claims while speaking to The Mirror recently.

“Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections. She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present,” he said.

Harry and Meghan are worried (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry news: Duke and Duchess concerned

The royal author then continued.

“But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to makeup for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons,” he said.

“King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this.”

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Could Meghan and Harry’s rep be impacted again? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes’ rep on the line?

Recently, Harry and Meghan’s charity, The Archewell Foundation, was described as being “delinquent” in a letter from California’s attorney general Rob Bonta. The charity has denied the claim.

However, PR expert Ryan McCormick has claimed that the charity reports – as well as the rather muted reaction to Meghan’s lifestyle brand – could impact the couple’s reputation. Again.

“Meghan and Harry’s charity being found delinquent is an embarrassment. It could be an indication of greater problems that lie beneath the surface,” he told The Mirror.

“There seems to be an ongoing PR push to keep the duo’s names in the press. In order to appear relevant and engaged in numerous projects. What happens if their deliverables are not well received or again, get postponed? Their reputations will be tarnished and public interest will decline,” he then added.

