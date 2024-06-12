Prince Harry has been left out in the cold in recent months, as the royal family clubbed together to support each other in the wake of King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer news.

As well as the long-standing working members of the royal family, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have also been playing their part in supporting their monarchy. But an increased visibility, as well as a potentially higher regard within the royal family for the princesses, appears to have spelled bad news for Prince Harry.

Snubbed from the royal fold, it’s important for the Duke of Sussex to have allies amongst his relatives. However, one of his final ties to the inner-workings of family life has reportedly been severed. As a result, it appears he no longer has his close royal relative on his side…

Prince Harry news: Friendship with Eugenie fades

Previously, Eugenie has shown her support for Harry. She even visited his new home in the States in 2022. At the time, this was thought to be a clear display of her support for Harry’s choice to move away.

However, just this week she attended royal duties at Buckingham Palace and wrote to social media: “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday.”

Speaking to Woman’s Day, an insider has claimed that Princess Eugenie is moving further into the royal fold – without her cousin.

They explained: “She’s worked hard to prove her commitment to the royals.”

They then went on to allege that Eugenie “didn’t reach out to Harry when she was in LA in February”. The insider went on to claim that this confirms “his last line to his family is over”.

They went on to claim that Harry hasn’t heard from Eugenie or Beatrice in 2024, and instead “everyone’s focus is on getting Kate and William through this crisis”.

‘Determined not to let William down’

Since both King Charles and Kate were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, royal insiders have claimed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are focusing on supporting their relatives.

The source added that the sisters were “determined not to let [William] down”.

York sisters side-step family drama

It seems Eugenie and Beatrice are eager to stay out of family drama. In fact, it has been reported that they have even feared being tarred with the same brush as their father, Prince Andrew.

Andrew notoriously took part in an infamous Newsnight interview with host Emily Maitlis. Then, in April, Netflix dropped the drama Scoop, depicting the story behind the interview. Even Beatrice herself was included in the programme, played by Charity Wakefield.

In the interview, The Duke of York talked about his controversial friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to OK!, a source at the time claimed: “Both girls [Beatrice and Eugenie] wish the whole thing would just go away but fear they could be tarred with this brush for the rest of their lives. It’s difficult to see them like this.”

They added: “Bea feels like this has set her back a few steps just as everything was going right for her within the royal family.”

Bright future for Princess Beatrice

Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice wowed viewers as she starred on This Morning. Some ITV fans even called for Beatrice to appear on the telly more often and the princess was tipped to land her very own gig.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively predicted to ED! that Beatrice could have her own hosting gig on the cards. He said: “I think that Beatrice is one of those people that the general public really like. She is fun and friendly and has a really relaxed approach. Which people wouldn’t expect of a royal.

“I think she could host segments on [This Morning].”

