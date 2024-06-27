Prince Harry seen for first time in a month as he admits grief ‘eats away at you inside’

In Prince Harry news, the royal has opened up about grief in a heart-wrenching new video. In the footage, Harry is seen for the first time in a month as he discusses just how difficult the grieving process can be.

Harry lifted the lid on just how hard it is for children who’ve lost their parents. He discussed the topic with Scotty’s Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott and gave a glimpse into his struggles after the loss of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car accident when Harry was 12.

In Prince Harry news, the Duke opened up about his experience with grief (Credit: Youtube)

Prince Harry news: ‘Hardest thing’ about grief

In the clip, the Duke of Sussex admitted: “That’s the hardest thing, I think, especially for kids – I don’t want to talk about it, it’s going to make me sad. But then realising that if I do talk about it and I’m celebrating their life then actually things become easier.

You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you to be sad for as long as possible.

He continued: “You can’t suppress it for too long, it’s not sustainable. It will eat away at you inside. You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy.”

Harry is an ambassador for the charity, which supports children who have sadly lost their parents in the Armed Forces. Nikki founded the charity after the tragic loss of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, who died in Afghanistan in 2010.

Harry praised Nikki and her work, stating: “What you have done is incredible. I mean, it is truly inspirational. I’m really honoured and privileged to be part of Scotty’s now.

“And I really look forward to us doing everything we can to bring in more people, more interest, raise more funds. To be able to get the message out there to get more kids the support they so desperately need.”

Princess Diana, with Harry as a child (Credit: Splash News)

Nikki also shared the devastating story of how she found out her husband had died. She described: “As I walked down the road, I saw two cars drive past me – I knew instantly something had happened to Lee. As I got to the door, I said: ‘Are you looking for me?’ They said: ‘Are you Corporal Lee Scott’s wife?’

“I said: ‘Yeah I am’ – and my first thought was oh my God, the kids.”

Prince Harry lost his mother Princess Diana at the age of just 12 (Credit: Youtube)

‘Life was never ever going to be the same’

Harry then asked: “How did you tell the kids?”

Nikki went on to explain: “It was the worst. Later that night, I sat my son Kai down on his bed. He was five. How do you tell a five-year-old this? I literally just shattered his world.”

Fighting back tears, Nikki continued: “He knew that life was never, ever going to be the same. It sounds so corny, but I started to think ‘How many children have had a parent who’s died?'”

Harry reassured her: “There’s nothing corny about that.”

Nikki also explained the benefit the charity can have for those who have lost loved ones. She detailed: “We almost want to bring that military community back so you haven’t lost it. People still care – we can’t fix what’s happened, we can’t bring your parent back, but we can make sure you have the very best support.

“Because that’s what you guys deserve. Your parents served their country.”

The Duke of Sussex was in the military for a decade and served two tours of Afghanistan — as a Forward Air Controller from 2007 to 2008. He was then an Apache Pilot from 2012 to 2013.

Harry hasn’t been seen since he was allegedly snubbed by his father, King Charles, when visiting the UK in May before shortly embarking on a tour of Nigeria with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The footage has been shared just days after reports that Prince Harry wished to rekindle his close relationship with sister-in-law, Kate.

