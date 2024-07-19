Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over George, Charlotte and Louis: ‘It breaks his heart’

In Prince Harry news, the duke reportedly feels guilt over his relationship – or lack thereof – with his niece and nephews George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Duke of Sussex famously moved to the US in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, waving goodbye to his family and exiting the royal fold.

Although Harry seemed to leave and not look back, it seems the royal family member does harbour regret over severing some of his connections.

Harry has a very different life across the pond than he did back in the UK. He is a father to son Archie and daughter Lilibet and has a stunning home in Montecito.

However, this hasn’t stopped Prince Harry from wishing things were different it seems. In fact, he reportedly feels “guilt” over those he left behind.

Prince Harry’s alleged feud with the Waleses has plagued headlines over the past few years, especially when Harry and Meghan released their tell-all docu-series and Prince Harry published his memoir Spare, where in both he detailed the strained relationship he shares with Prince William and his other family members.

He always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews.

But since Princess Catherine’s cancer diagnosis, as revealed in March, Prince Harry has allegedly been left wishing that he shared a closer relationship with the Waleses.

A source allegedly told OK!: “Whatever Harry feels about his brother and his dad, he always feels guilty that he doesn’t have a relationship with his niece and nephews and that Archie and Lili don’t know their only cousins.

“Harry always had visions of them growing up around him and being able to come and ask him for advice that they couldn’t ask their parents, especially Charlotte and Louis. George is on a different path, and Harry doesn’t know what that feels like – but he is well aware of what it’s like to be the ‘spare’ and not have the same purpose. He sees a lot of himself in little Louis and it breaks his heart that he doesn’t really know them.”

According to reports, Prince Harry once dubbed Princess Kate “the sister he never had”. Consequently, OK!’s source agreed that Prince Harry apparently misses his close bond with the Princess of Wales.

They claimed: “He often thinks about messaging Kate as he really misses her. Seeing them grow up in the same way the rest of the world does is hard and he wishes things were different.”

Royal experts have also weighed in on the family dynamic. Reports have claimed that royal author Tom Quinn supports the sentiment that Prince Harry misses Kate. He claimed: “Losing Kate was Harry’s second great loss after losing his mother.”

Other reports state that fellow royal expert Tessa Dunlop believes Kate’s cancer diagnosis left Prince Harry in a “painful place”.

She claimed to US Weekly: “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in.”

