The latest Prince Harry news has seen former royal butler Paul Burrell wade into the reasons why he thinks King Charles was unable to meet with the Duke of Sussex during his trip to the UK last week.

Harry was in London for a number of events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

However, a meeting between the monarch and his youngest son could not be facilitated. This was due to the King’s busy schedule – and something Harry said in a statement that he “understood”.

As a result, he jetted out of the UK having not seen his father, or any of the royals. He met up with wife Meghan Markle at Heathrow, it’s claimed, before the pair jetted off on a faux-royal tour of Nigeria.

Prince Harry news: Charles ‘better to steer clear’ of meeting

However, speaking to Closer, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul claimed to have insider info about why a meeting didn’t take place.

He alleged: “Charles negotiated not to have a confrontation. He doesn’t want it and he doesn’t need it – he’s not well enough to cope with it all. No, Harry wasn’t invited to the party. Plus, the King has a notorious temper and, if Harry riles him too much, once something is said it can’t be unsaid. And that would give him ammunition to take back to the States. So it’s better to steer clear of it.”

Going further, Paul continued: “I don’t buy that his father didn’t have time to see him. Harry knew he was coming for these two days, the King knew. What’s happening is Camilla is whispering in one ear and William is whispering in the other ear. What they’re saying is: ‘He’s trouble, he can’t be trusted, don’t let him in the doors. He’s dangerous,” Paul alleged.

‘Everything around them depends on their connection with royalty’

Concluding, he claimed that Charles, William and Kate are all very much on the same page when it comes to Harry.

“As for Charles, William and Kate together, they all fear that any information they give or that Harry learns from his visits here will be traded in America for Harry and Meghan’s status. Everything around them depends on their connection with royalty,” Paul stated.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry ‘in tears’ over ‘kick in the teeth’ from Charles

As well as a lack of meeting, Prince Harry was handed a second blow last week with news of brother William’s new appointment.

Earlier this week, Charles bestowed the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William. It was previously believed Prince Harry would receive the title, before he left the royal fold in 2020. This is due to the prince serving alongside the unit in Afghanistan.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed: “King Charles’ announcement that Prince Harry is being stripped of his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated.

“What makes it much worse is that the role is being given to the very man who Harry sees as the cause of so many of his problems his brother. The announcement was deliberately made during Harry’s brief visit to the UK, to have maximum impact. It shows Harry that he really is no longer welcome.”

Quinn went on to say that the palace knew the announcement would “really hurt” Harry. The Duke of Sussex was said to be brought to “tears” over the matter.

