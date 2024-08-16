Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make ‘bold statement’ amid ‘difficult’ and ‘controlling’ claims on Colombia outing after shock chief of staff exit

In Prince Harry news, the estranged royal family member has embarked on a trip to Colombia with wife Meghan Markle.

The pair have been snapped on their first outing amid the four-day visit.

The couple are said to have subconsciously reminded the public of how “romantically close they are,” according to a body language expert. However another royal expert counters this claim by describing Meghan as a “control freak” due to a gesture to Prince Harry that spoke volumes about the couple’s recent axing of their chief of staff, Joshua Kettler.

In Prince Harry news, the Duke and Duchess are visiting Colombia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has weighed in on the Duke and Duchess’ demeanour as they were welcomed by Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez.

Darren analysed Harry and Meghan’s body language and detailed how their behaviour made a “bold statement” about their relationship, giving royal fans a deeper insight.

A royal expert has weighed in on Meghan’s behaviour (Credit: SplashNews.com/GTres)

He explained: “Harry and Meghan carried themselves with huge levels of confidence. Harry came across as tall and strong, whilst also maintaining a steady calmness. This shows Harry wanted to make their presence known and present themselves with a high sense of purpose. They’re both feeling on the same page emotionally, they’re in sync with one another.

I suspect they, or at least Meghan, find it difficult to cede control.

“We saw Meghan wearing a navy colour. We normally see Meghan wearing white or pastel colours. So this colour choice suggests Meghan wanted to assert dominance and control. She’s aiming to make a bold statement. She displayed frequent, genuine smiles. Which shows she is happy to be there and be by Harry’s side.”

After the couple were welcomed to Bogota, a moment explained by a lip reader for The Mirror highlights an exchange where Meghan allegedly muttered an order to Harry.

Simply instructing “hand” before Harry replied: “Here you go.”

The couple’s trip will span four days (Credit: SpashNews.com/GTres)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Colombia

Meanwhile, another expert, Jennie Bond, has countered the notion that the couple are on the same page. In fact, she believes Meghan’s recent behaviour has displayed her “controlling” nature.

Speaking to OK! about Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip and the recent exit of their chief of staff, Joshua Kettler, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond detailed: “The timing of this resignation is definitely very awkward, with the Colombia visit about to kick off.

“Presumably, Harry and Meghan have someone who can step into Josh Kettler’s shoes pretty quickly. Even on a temporary basis. If it really was by ‘mutual agreement’ then you might imagine they could have agreed on a more convenient time for Kettler to leave.

Chief of staff exit

“It’s hard not to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan are hard taskmasters. And I suspect they, or at least Meghan, find it difficult to cede control, delegate responsibility and allow their staff to get on with things. It certainly doesn’t help to dispel the impression that they are not an easy couple to work for.”

This isn’t the first time Jennie has commented on Meghan’s allegedly controlling nature. In an interview with Talk TV, she stated: “Meghan is an absolute control freak, and therein lies the problem, actually.”

Jennie concluded: “She wants to be in control of every aspect of her life. She’s an independent, wonderful, outspoken feminist woman who was welcomed into the Royal Family… but she’s not a team player. She’s not used to having to cede control in any way whatsoever.”

Joshua Kettler, who was previously chief of staff at communication platform Cognixion, left his role as chief of staff earlier this week after just three months.

Consequently, reports later claimed his exit was a mutual decision.

