In Prince Harry news, the Duke has sat down for another interview, it has been announced.

However, as expected, the Duke of Sussex has come under fire for sitting down to talk in a new documentary…

NEW: @ITV announces Prince Harry has taken part in a documentary about phone hacking.

He tells our reporter @BeccaBarry why he is fighting to expose what he says are the illegal activities of Britain’s tabloid newspapers.

Hugh Grant, Charlotte Church, Paul Gascoigne also speak.

Prince Harry news: Duke’s next interview announced

Chris Ship, ITV‘s Royal Editor took to Twitter yesterday (Wednesday, July 10) to share snaps from Harry’s new interview.

Becca Barry also shared some snaps from the interview on Twitter.

“Excited for you all to see this ITV documentary about phone hacking that we’ve been busy working on… I interview Prince Harry – plus others who found themselves catapulted onto the tabloid front pages,” she said.

Harry is taking part in a new documentary (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news: Duke slammed over new interview

As expected, however, there were plenty of people who were not happy with Harry’s involvement in the new documentary. Many took to the replies on Chris Ship’s tweet to complain.

“Prince Harry has invaded people’s privacy worse than any phone hacker lol. Harry needs to move on,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The whining elite class goes on [clown emoji],” another said.

“Professional victim Harry talking again,” a third grumbled.

“Sad little man,” another wrote.

“Self-interest is his only interest…,” a fifth said.

Harry sat down for an interview on grief (Credit: Scotty’s TV / YouTube)

Harry admits grief ‘eats away at you inside’

The news comes not long after Harry appeared in a video for the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which provides support to children whose parents have died in the Armed Forces.

In a video on the charity’s YouTube channel, Harry opened up about grief.

“That’s the hardest thing, I think, especially for kids – I don’t want to talk about it, it’s going to make me sad. But then realising that if I do talk about it and I’m celebrating their life then actually things become easier,” he said.

“You can’t suppress it for too long, it’s not sustainable. It will eat away at you inside. You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there’s this realisation of, no, they must want me to be happy.”

Tabloids on Trial airs on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Thursday, July 25 at 9pm.

