Prince Harry and brother Prince William have been at odds for years, with the pair not even been in the same room as each other for more than 12 months.

Now, however, the two princes are said to have reunited. But despite the heart-wrenching setting for the reunion, it hasn’t fostered a new bond between the pair, according to reports.

The two brothers are both said to have attended their uncle Lord Fellowes’ funeral yesterday (August 29). He died on July 29 from undisclosed causes at the age of 82.

And, although funerals are often an occasion for relatives to band together, this reunion may have had the opposite effect.

Prince Harry and Prince William reunite

Initially it was reported that Harry may miss the service in Snettisham, Norfolk, due to security concerns. However, this must have been overcome as it’s claimed Harry made a secret trip from LA to the UK to attend the service – without wife Meghan Markle.

Very happy to confirm both princes were there.

According to the Daily Mail, there wasn’t a warm reunion between the two brothers. In fact, attendees claimed the pair kept their distance. They also apparently “sat apart at the back of St Mary’s Church after arriving very discreetly”.

The tension amid Harry and William’s attendance has likely been exacerbated by the reports of the Duke of Sussex releasing a paperback edition of his bombshell memoir, Spare, where he voiced a number of complaints about his royal family members.

The last time the brothers were seen together was for the King’s Coronation, on May 6 2023. They were notably sat separately. Prior to that, they hadn’t been pictured together since the late Queen’s funeral in 2022.

Prince Harry and Prince William attend Lord Fellowes funeral

A local told The Sun: “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”

Another is said to have stated: “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.”

Despite their frosty antics, one attendee is said to have gushed that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there”.

Meanwhile, the reunion has dominated headlines. Many have chimed in on whether the brothers should have properly united.

Discussing the reunion on GB News, commentator Claire Pearsall had her say on the brothers’ behaviour. She said: “Like most families, you’re always going to have the people you don’t wish to speak with. It’s also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up. Because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member. It wasn’t about them. It was about somebody else.”

Lord Fellowes was married to Lady Jane Spencer, sister of Harry and William’s mother Diana. He was also the late Queen’s private secretary.

