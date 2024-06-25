Prince Harry ‘wants Kate back in his life properly’ after his ‘upset’ over her Trooping the Colour appearance

Princess Kate made her return to the spotlight last week as she attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony – and it brought some ‘upset’ to Prince Harry t seems.

According to reports, Harry was said to be “emotional” as he observed Princess Catherine’s return to public duties.

So much so that he is eager to rekindle their friendship, despite previously taking a step back from the royal fold. Allegedly, Prince Harry wants the Princess of Wales back in his life “properly”.

Prince Harry wishes to reconnect with Kate Middleton (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Princess Kate

A source has claimed just how Harry is eager to get closer to Princess Catherine, especially due to his “worry” over her ill health.

The insider told Closer: “It was painful for Harry to see all his family gathered for Trooping the Colour. He would have dearly loved to have been there. If only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her. Harry was particularly upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate.

He would just love to have her – along with the rest of his family – back in his life properly.

“He’s been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and while he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions, it’s not nearly as often as he’d like.

“He could see she was putting on a stoic, brave face. Ultimately, having the eyes of the world on her was a lot of pressure. The fact he had to watch from 6,000 miles away just made him so sad. It really hammered home how he’s an outsider at this point. He would just love to have her – along with the rest of his family – back in his life properly.”

Prince Harry and Prince William news

Prince Harry last visited the UK in May, to attend the 10th anniversary service for the Invictus Games. King Charles was too busy to see Prince Harry at the time. He instead attended a joint engagement with Prince William. Meanwhile, it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales also would not entertain the Duke of Sussex.

This is a dramatic contrast to the “fab four” unity seen between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first began their relationship.

Regardless, talk of Prince Harry reaching out to Princess Catherine in wake of her cancer diagnosis has graced headlines.

Princess Catherine made her return to the royal duties last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘turns page’ on Prince Harry

Elsewhere, reports are circulating that the Prince of Wales has “turned a page” on his relationship with his brother. According to MailOnline, the “trust” between the two siblings has changed.

A source told the publication: “Whatever might happen in the future, the trust that was implicit in his relationship with Harry is gone for good. Even if it is possible that some kind of ­managed reconciliation could be achieved, it will be never anything more than superficial.”

A correspondent for Woman magazine also detailed how the Prince and Princess of Wales are growing “weary” of the drama between themselves and the Sussexes.

Royal journalist Emily Andrews said: “Insiders tell me that the Waleses are ‘extremely weary’ of the whole ‘Sussex saga’. [They] just don’t have the mental capacity right now to even begin to engage with the issue.

“Trust has been shattered. If ever there were a time to bring Harry (and just him) back ‘inside the tent’ it is not now.”

