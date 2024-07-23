Prince Harry reportedly sent his sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales, a note following her recent Wimbledon appearance.

The Princess of Wales, 42, recently attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final alongside eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. It comes as Kate receives treatment for cancer.

Kate shared her cancer diagnosis publicly in March. She said she would be undergoing “preventive chemotherapy”.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex was “thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant”.

Prince Harry ‘sent note’ to Kate over Wimbledon appearance

A source has told Heat magazine that Harry reached out to Kate after watching Wimbledon.

They claimed: “He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan.”

Now, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly convinced this is the “perfect chance to try to repair his relationship with Kate” and brother Prince William.

The insider added: “Even though it’s an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better. Harry can’t believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they’d have found a way to reconcile – and he hates to think of it continuing. He needs to find a way to fix it.”

Harry and Meghan latest

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Harry believes Meghan is the key to a reconciliation.

He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out.

The insider said: “It’s a sensitive subject, because Harry doesn’t want to order Meghan to do anything. But the situation with his family has reached the point where he feels like the only way back is to have Meghan reach out to Kate to try to mend fences. He’s gone over so many different scenarios in his head, but he’s reached a dead end. The only thing that’s left is for Meghan to have a go at fixing things.”

Although ‘reluctant’, Meghan has apparently agreed. The couple are now apparently “figuring out the best way to go about it”.

According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex has said she “doesn’t want this rift to go on for the rest of their lives”.

Therefore, Meghan reportedly feels ready to make the “first move” for the sake of Harry and their children.

ED! has contacted reps for the Sussexes and Kate for comment.

