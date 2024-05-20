‘Worried’ Prince Harry living ‘in wife Meghan Markle’s shadow’ as she ‘steals his limelight’ on Nigeria trip

Prince Harry looked “slightly worried” during his and Meghan Markle‘s visit to Nigeria, a body language expert reckons.

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time in Africa on a short tour.

During their time in Nigeria the couple attended a state reception in Lagos, and Meghan co-hosted a Women in Leadership event.

However, one expert has suggested to OK! that her husband didn’t seem to be always “quite himself”. And another talking head has told the publication that Harry was ‘outshone’ by his wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are greeted in Abuja on the first day of this visit to Nigeria (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe offered his opinion to OK! that Harry ‘lives in Meghan’s shadow’.

He claimed: “Meghan is a very strong character, very driven, extremely ambitious, and those are the kind of characteristics that mean she will almost always inevitably outshine Harry and grab the attention from him.”

The pundit is said to have added: “Harry is entirely in her shadow. But he’s never really been at ease with the attention, he’s never really enjoyed it.”

Mr Larcombe also suggested Meghan is a “magnet for attention”. He added it might not be deliberate on the Duchess’ part. But the journalists also made mention about how the various outfits Meghan wore while in Nigeria were likely costly and “so maybe it’s not a complete accident that she steals the limelight”.

Meghan Markle wears yellow for a visit to the State Governor’s House in Lagos (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry in Nigeria

Meanwhile, OK! has also spoken to a body language expert about the interplay between Harry and Meghan.

Darren Stanton claimed that while the couple appeared “filled with joy” on occasion during the visit, Harry often looked “worried”.

“In Nigeria, we saw Harry looking slightly worried and not quite himself from time to time. We could see his eyebrows angling down, and a few of his facial expressions and smiles weren’t the most genuine from him. This can suggest Harry was feeling apprehensive and a bit nervous,” Darren said.

Furthermore, Darren suggested he picked up on signals from the King’s second son that might have indicated he was unsure to act.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle on a visit to the Lagos State Governor’s office (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In other Harry and Meghan news, the Duchess opened up about being a mother.

Reflecting on previous comments about ‘balancing’ being a mum, she said: “What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you. That balance, what seems balanced 10 years ago is going to shift.

“And so being a mum has always been a dream of mine.”

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan for comment.

