Prince Louis’ sweet comment of concern for royal fans getting wet at Trooping the Colour revealed

Prince Louis gave has given a glimpse into his caring nature whilst appearing at the Trooping the Colour celebrations at the weekend as he shared his concern for royal fans attending the event.

Louis joined his mum, the Princess of Wales, as she made a return to royal duties amid her treatment for cancer.

Countless royal enthusiasts flocked to The Mall, sporting umbrellas of course, to celebrate the King’s official birthday amid prolonged spells of rain. However, this certainly didn’t deter them.

And the showers didn’t go unnoticed by Prince Louis either…

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour with Prince William, Princess Kate and siblings George and Charlotte (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

The Prince showed his concern when making an exclamation to his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the day.

As a sea of royal fans gathered along The Mall, on Horse Guards Parade and at Buckingham Palace, Louis was seen to share his worries about the drenched onlookers.

As the heavens opened, one lip reader told The Mirror that Prince Louis said to his sister: “They’re going to get wet!” It came as he looked at royal fans gathering outside Buckingham Palace.

Although no response from Princess Charlotte was noted, she didn’t forget to keep Louis in line during the day.

In fact, she was seen instructing her younger sibling to behave as the celebrations unfolded. The lip reader claimed Charlotte told Prince Louis: “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.” It came as Prince Louis became distracted and pulled faces.

Louis stated back: “I won’t,” to which Princess Charlotte urged: “Do as you’re told.”

Prince Louis simply replied: “Nope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Meanwhile, body language expert Adrianne Carter also chimed in on the Prince’s antics. She told the Mirror: “Louis is getting bored. He’s starting to mess with things. This is a sign that Louis is still the lovely and bright personality that we’ve come to recognise. Louis’s big yawn was unspotted by Kate so he was able to give it his all!”

Adrianne said as the day progressed: “He looks like he’s enjoying himself a bit more! Hands behind his back is something he’s obviously been told to do, maybe to help him stop fidgeting. It looks like Charlotte spotted his little dance and told him to calm it down maybe.”

Prince Louis was seen from the balcony as he watched the Red Arrows flypast (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Prince George protective over Louis

Elsewhere, a body language expert analysed a recent snap of Prince William with his children and spotted older brother Prince George’s protective approach towards Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page shared a new photo of Prince William with his three kids for Father’s Day. The family photo showed George, Charlotte and Louis on a day out at the beach with William.

Judi told the Mirror: “George and Louis are clearly growing up fast though. They’re getting to the age where they want to show independence rather than joining the kind of pile-on pose they’ve enjoyed in the past.

“They stand with their arms around each other, with George’s left arm implying a trait that we can often see during their appearances now, that he is taking some of the protective role in his younger brother’s life over from his dad.”

Alongside the sweet snap, the caption read: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L. [Photo by] The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘desperate to end feud’ with Kate amid claims she’s ‘ready and willing to let the bitterness go’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.