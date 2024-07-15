Prince Louis missed out on attending Wimbledon and the Euros 2024 final on Sunday unlike his older siblings.

The young royal, six, is a favourite among royal fans thanks to his hilarious antics in public. He always seems to steal the show when making appearances with his parents and siblings.

However, on Sunday (July 14), it was only his siblings Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine, who were out for public appearances. And it’s safe to say that fans were truly devo!

Royal fans want “justice” for Prince Louis as he missed events this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis misses Wimbledon and Euros 2024 final

Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles final with mum Kate, Princess of Wales, on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, George was by his dad Prince William’s side at the Euros 2024 final between England and Spain later into the evening.

George gets Euros final… Charlotte gets Wimbledon final… justice for Prince Louis!

While fans loved seeing the royal kids out, many were missing Louis and his antics! So much so that some people are demanding “justice” for the youngster.

One person said on X: “George gets Euros final… Charlotte gets Wimbledon final… George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert… justice for Prince Louis!”

Princess Kate was accompanied by daughter Charlotte as she arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Justice for Prince Louis!”

Someone else said: “Louis our boy deserves his day out,” to which another tweeted: “Justice for Louis,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Fans loved seeing George out at the football final with his dad William on Sunday evening. England faced Spain in the nail-biting final. However they lost 2-1, leaving the nation devastated.

Seeing George with his dad melted fans’ hearts as one gushed: “The Prince of Wales and Prince George looked absolutely dapper in their suits last night.”

Another wrote: “Good to see Prince George dressed properly.”

George attended the Euros 2024 final with Prince William (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George at Euros 2024 final

However, George’s outfit did spark some complaints as some people wondered why he had to wear a suit. One ranted: “Why is Prince George dressed in a suit and tie to watch a football game? Ridiculous!”

Another said: “I know he’s the future King of England, but would it really hurt to dress Prince George like an England fan?”

Following England’s defeat on Sunday night, the Prince of Wales issued a statement. He said: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”

Meanwhile, the King said: “Mr. Gareth Southgate O.B.E. Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.”

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.