How Princess Diana ’embarrassed’ Prince William on his 13th birthday: ‘William was bright red’

Prince William was left red-faced over his mother Princess Diana‘s cheeky birthday cake on his 13th birthday.

The Prince of Wales is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. His wife Kate, Princess of Wales, and children have marked the occasion with a cute family pic.

William will likely enjoy some private celebrations with his family – and maybe some cake? But it probably won’t be a similar cake to the one he had on his 13th birthday…

Former Buckingham Palace chef Darren McGrady once shared the funny story, revealing Diana ordered the cake to be delivered to Kensington Palace.

He told the Daily Mail: “I found it in the fridge. It was in the shape of a huge pair of boobs with equally huge nipples.

“I was astonished and went through to the butler and asked who’d ordered it. He told me it was the princess and it was a surprise for William.”

The chef added: “At the time the prince had a super-crush on the models Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer. The princess’s hairdresser Sam McKnight knew them and he got them to come to the palace for his birthday tea – and that cake, of course. William was bright red all afternoon.”

Darren also previously told Hello! of the cake: “I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I’ve ever seen in my life.

“The Princess had ordered a boobs cake for William’s 13th birthday. The Princess loved embarrassing people in the nicest way, in a fun way, whether it was telling a dirty, risqué joke – which usually got me. William just went bright-red.”

Prince William on mum Diana

According to reports, William’s younger brother Prince Harry loved the prank and wanted the same for his 13th birthday!

Prince William previously spoke about the moment his mum had invited supermodels to their home in Kensington Palace.

Speaking in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William recalled in 2017: “I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them on his wall.

“I went bright red, and didn’t know quite what to say and sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly awestruck.”

On Friday (June 21), William’s wife Kate marked his birthday with a sweet message. A photo was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page showing William jumping in the air with their three kids on a beach.

Alongside the picture, it read: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx. [Photo by] The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

Fans loved the adorable family picture. One gushed: “Possibly the best pic they have ever shared – so relaxed, normal, full of joy.”

Another said: “Omg what an adorable photo of William and the children.”

