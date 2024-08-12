Prince William has left royal fans swooning as he showed off a growing beard in a new video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance in a social media clip to mark the end of the Paris Olympics. They took a break from their summer to congratulate Team GB on their achievements in the games.

But it was William, 42, who captured the attention of fans watching thanks to his new look.

The royal couple were among many famous faces in the video including rapper Snoop Dogg and David Beckham.

Kate, 42, said: “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.”

William, sporting new stubble, added: “Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

The post read: “Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!

“Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer.”

Prince William usually sports a clean shaved look (Credit: Cover Images)

Among the comments were many royal fans gushing over William’s new relaxed look.

One person said: “Catherine looks really well… and hello William with a beard.”

Another swooned: “I had to watch that again, just to see William’s stubble – wowza!”

Meanwhile, a third person commented: “William with a tan and a beard!!!!” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Someone else added: “You both look amazing!!!!! Love the scruff W!!! Catherine you look stunning!”

Another fan begged: “William please keep growing that beard!!”

William and Kate are enjoying the summer with their kids (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate have been enjoying their summer break with their three kids – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Back in July, a royal commentator speculated over how the family could spend their summer holiday.

Jennie Bond told OK! that the family could have enjoyed a “few days in the Scilly Isles”.

She said: “If Catherine’s medical condition allows, they will perhaps have a few days in the Scilly Isles – which is one of their go-to places where they are pretty much left alone to enjoy the beaches and countryside during precious family time.

It seems royal fans loved William’s beard! (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate’s summer break

“But if her treatment means she has to stay closer to home, they’ll love hunkering down at Anmer Hall – perhaps with some of the cousins and family visiting them there.”

As Kate continues with her cancer treatment, Jennie said she believes the summer would be focused on the Princess of Wales “slowly healing and getting stronger”.

She added: “She’ll join in as many family activities like picnics, barbecues and beach games as possible. And will show the children that despite the challenges life throws at you, a family that stands together, plays together, cries together and laughs together can get through the bad times and look to a much brighter future.”

