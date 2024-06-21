Prince William celebrates his 42nd birthday today (June 21) and wife Kate marked the occasion by sharing a glorious photo of him with his three children.

Kate returned to social media to pen a personal message to her husband alongside the photograph.

It comes after she made a return to the spotlight at the Trooping the Colour parade last weekend.

Prince William has celebrated his birthday with a new photo taken by Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William celebrates birthday with new photo

The Princess of Wales was back behind the camera for the candid family shot posted to social media earlier today. The picture shows William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis jumping high into the air off a sand dune on the beach.

William can be seen roaring in delight as he holds hands with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George also held onto his little brother’s hand. The relaxed, happy picture was met with glee from royal fans and celebrities alike.

She captioned the shot: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

Royal fans were quick to chime in with their congratulations – both for the birthday boy and the woman behind the camera.

“What a beautiful and super fun picture! This is definitely one of my favorite royal pictures of all time,” said one.

“Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of the family,” another added. A third commented: “Possibly the best pic they have ever shared- so relaxed, normal, full of joy.” “Such a fantastic picture,” said another.

Bear Grylls commented, too. He said: “Happy birthday ! Fatherhood: example example example and you do it beautifully.” Hannah Waddingham added: “Epic pic! Happy Birthday Sir!” Fearne Cotton also said: “This pic [love heart eye emoji] happy birthday William.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Hot on the heels of Father’s Day pic

It’s the second new picture from the Princess of Wales that we’ve seen in the space of a week. Last Sunday (June 16), she shared a picture of William, George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Father’s Day.

That picture also saw the heir to the throne and his children on the beach. However, it was taken from the back, with the foursome looking out towards the sea, with their arms wrapped around each other.

William’s busy week

The Prince of Wales hasn’t stopped this week.

On Saturday, he was at Trooping the Colour. Sunday saw him celebrate Father’s Day. Monday was the annual Garter Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, he spent the day at Royal Ascot. His in-laws Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance. Thursday saw him fly to Germany to watch England’s Euro 2024 match against Denmark.

Today he celebrates his birthday, with his father, King Charles, also sharing a picture tribute to his son. The official Royal Family Instagram account shared a gorgeous black-and-white picture of the monarch with his son as a baby.

