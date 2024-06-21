With Prince William and his birthday in the news headlines today (Friday June 21), one royal pundit believes he’s had a “wake-up call” which has “cruelly unsettled” his life.

In recent months it has emerged both his father King Charles and wife Kate are being treated for cancer. Kate also underwent abdominal surgery back in January.

But while those close to him have endured health challenges, William has remained in the public eye, carrying out royal duties. The father of three has also supported his and Kate’s young children as life rolls on.

Prince William and family attending Trooping the Colour earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince William marks birthday

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that William may “take stock” of what he and his loved ones have gone through as he turns 42.

She said: “Birthdays can so often be a time to take stock, and William has a great deal to reflect on this year. At 42, he has had a difficult wake-up call that has cruelly unsettled the life he was happily enjoying.

“In the past few months he has had to be the rock that has steadied his wife through her illness and treatment, the dad who comforts and protects his children, and the son who has dutifully stood in for his father as the King faces his own health problems.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Jennie also noted how an image of William and his kids shared on Instagram on Father’s Day reminds royal fans how the family have faced a difficult time together.

Jennie went on: “The picture of William and his three children, arms interlinked, staring at the sea in their happy place… Norfolk…is a poignant reminder of how they have faced such a difficult time together: a tight family unit.”

‘Good for William!’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince of Wales news

She also suggested his father’s condition may also have focused William’s mind on his royal destiny. But she also added father and son may be ‘growing closer’ as William is at Kate’s side for her recovery.

There must be times when care and compassion for your family take precedence.

Jennie continued: “We are so used to the old idea that duty must always come first. Well, perhaps it shouldn’t. There must be times when care and compassion for your family take precedence. And the King has recognised this. Good for him! And good for William! We see a Prince who has had to face some daunting life challenges, and has shown he has the maturity to do so…with his wife and family firmly at the very centre of his universe.”

