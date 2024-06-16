Prince William cuddles up to George, Charlotte and Louis in beautiful new pic for Father’s Day

A new photo of Prince William with his three children has been shared today to mark Father’s Day.

The Prince of Wales, 41, is seen with his arms around Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, as they look out onto a beach. The picture sees the proud dad and his kids looking away from the camera.

The beautiful snap was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account today. It was captured by the Princess of Wales this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William new photo with children on Father’s Day

Alongside the pic included a sweet message from George, Charlotte and Louis to their dad.

It read: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L. [Photo by] The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

Meanwhile, fans loved the sweet family glimpse as one said: “What a beautiful photo thank you for sharing.”

Another wrote: “THIS IS THE SWEETEST PICTURE.”

Someone else gushed: “Ooooooh… This is beautiful.” Meanwhile, another added: “Ah bless. I am sure times like this are so precious.”

William with wife Kate and their children at Trooping the Colour on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

Father’s Day 2024

It’s unclear how William may choose to spend Father’s Day this year. However, according to a royal butler, he might enjoy a private dinner and gift exchanging.

Grant Harrold told ED!: “William will be seeing Charles at Trooping the Colour the day before, so I’m sure there will be an exchange of a card and gift.”

Meanwhile, speaking about William’s plans with his kids, Grant said: “They would have a family lunch or dinner. It was definitely a private occasion that they just celebrated together and kept close knit.

“The way William has been brought up with Father’s Day, it’s an important thing for him and something he will want to enjoy with his own family.”

William and Kate have shared a new photo of him and their kids for Father’s Day (Credit: Cover Images)

The occasion comes just a day after the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The event marked the King’s official birthday.

Saturday’s ceremony saw the King and Queen Camilla ride in a carriage in a procession. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales attended in her first public appearance of the year amid her cancer treatment.

She rode in a carriage behind the King and Queen with George, Charlotte and Louis. Prince William rode on horseback in the procession alongside Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The Princess of Wales had issued a statement on Friday evening to confirm her attendance, much to the delight of royal fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess of Wales statement

It read: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

Read more: King Charles ‘told Queen Camilla he felt tearful’ at Trooping the Colour

She added: “I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.