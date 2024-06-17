Prince William posed with his children in a stunning Father’s Day photo on Sunday as the royals marked the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page shared a new photo of Prince William with his three kids – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, – on a family day out near a beach.

In the picture George is seen with his arm around Louis and, according to an expert, this was him showing his protectiveness over his little brother.

Prince William in Father’s Day photo

Alongside the picture, the caption read: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L. [Photo by] The Princess of Wales, 2024.”

According to body language expert Judi James, George has taken a “protective role” in Louis’ life.

He is taking some of the protective role in his younger brother’s life over from his dad.

Judi told the Mirror: “George and Louis are clearly growing up fast though and getting to the age where they want to show independence rather than joining the kind of pile-on pose they’ve enjoyed in the past.

“They stand with their arms around each other, with George’s left arm implying a trait that we can often see during their appearances now, that he is taking some of the protective role in his younger brother’s life over from his dad.”

George is reportedly protective over little brother Louis (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Judi said that Louis’ stance in the picture is him showing he’s “not a small child any more”.

She said: “Louis keeps his own left arm hanging down, suggesting a strong desire to prove he’s not a small child any more.”

Trooping the Colour 2024

The family were recently seen out at Trooping the Colour which marked King Charles‘ official birthday. Of course, Prince Louis stole the show with his dancing, yawning and defiant response to sister Charlotte’s telling off.

As Kate and her three kids watched a military parade, Louis was seen dancing around. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charlotte told him: “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.”

However, Louis apparently replied: “I won’t.”

Princess Charlotte kept Louis in check during the Trooping the Colour celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Charlotte then told her little brother: “Do as you’re told.”

But Louis was having none of it seems and hit back: “Nope.”

As the family later stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony, Charlotte was once again keeping Louis in order.

As the national anthem began, Charlotte could be seen nudging her brother and telling him to put his hands by his side. This time, he did as he was told and popped his hands down by his side.

Fans loved the sweet moment as one person gushed on X: “Big sister duties from Charlotte keeping Louis in check as always haha.”

