Prince William fiercely defended as he’s accused of ‘double standards’: ‘Are you being serious?!’

In latest news concerning Prince William, the royal has been accused of ‘double standards’ when it comes to attending football games.

William, who turns 42 today (Friday June 21), has been president of the Football Association since 2006. In recent years he’s been pictured on several occasions attending matches with his eldest son, Prince George.

Yesterday (Thursday June 20), William was in Frankfurt to watch England draw 1-1 with Denmark. A snap shared on Instagram showed him enjoying the company of distant relative Frederik X during the Euros 2024 game in Germany.

However, following a couple of objections in the post’s comments section, royal fans hit back and defended Wills’ actions.

Prince William and his wife Kate attending a Euros game with George in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Prince William latest news

Among the dozens of supportive comments from fans happy to see William giving his backing to the nation team, some identified an ‘inconsistency’.

Questions were asked about why William was able to make it to Germany to watch the men’s team but didn’t attend last year’s women’s World Cup final, which the Lionesses lost to Spain.

At the time, William apologised for not supporting the Lionesses in person.

But it seems some footy fans may not have forgiven him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Football fans complain

“Where were you for the women’s final? Double standards here,” one commenter accused William.

But others were not having that criticism, with many pointing out how the travel commitments for the two games were very different. Last year’s women’s World Cup took place in Australia.

“Or a difference of 20,000 miles!” another commenter responded.

“We are talking Australia vs Germany distance, are you being serious?” added another incredulous user.

Are you being serious?

Similarly, another person moaned: “Flying to Germany for a group game, but not attending the ladies‘ World Cup final.”

“Big difference in travel distance,’ echoed another defender of William.

A second put it a little more fiercely as they dismissed the complaint: “Who tf cares you saddo?” [Sic]

But yet another miffed observer reasoned: “Euro group stages – one of many games… vs World Cup FINAL! Distance should not matter.”

Did Prince William have any tactical advice to share with England manager Gareth Southgate? (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Elsewhere in the comments section, William and Frederik’s style choices were compared.

One person wrote: “The King of Denmark, no tie. Prince William, as usual, with tie. It is a football match. I wish his dress code wasn’t so stiff and like the European royals, more modern.”

And someone else who seemed to want to see the royals dressed a little less formally added: “Why are they always dressed like they have a proper important meeting?”

Read more: Prince William has faced ‘difficult wake-up call’ with wife Kate and King Charles’ cancer battles as he marks birthday

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.