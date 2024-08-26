Prince William has paid tribute to Sven-Göran Eriksson following the sad news of his death.

Former England football manager Sven-Göran has died at the age of 76 following a “long illness”.

A statement on his website read: “After a long illness, SGE (Sven-Göran Eriksson) died during the morning at home surrounded by family.

Sven-Göran Eriksson has died at the age of 76 (Credit: Shutterstock)

“The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong.”

The Prince of Wales has shared a tribute on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ X page.

It reads: “Sad to hear about the passing of Sven-Göran Eriksson. I met him several times as England manager and was always struck by his charisma and passion for the game.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends. A true gentleman of the game. W.”

In January, Sven-Göran shared that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

At the time, he told Good Morning Britain: “It came from nowhere, a shock for me the children the whole family .

“You have to work with it, and don’t think about it 24 hours a day and don’t sit at home and do nothing, live your life as normal as possible as long as you can.

“I refuse to give up, I want to live every day a normal life.”

The football star added: “I can’t run a marathon but I can go to the gym, I can do exercise as I always did, I can have visitors here in the house. I want to live normally.

William paid a touching tribute today (Credit: Cover Images)

Sven-Göran Eriksson’s cancer diagnosis

“The aim for the rest of my life is to wake up in the morning and feel okay and most of the morning I feel okay, its not good but its as good as it can be.

“I’m not complaining but I refuse to sit down crying, feeling sorry for myself.”

Others have paid tribute to Sven-Göran online following the news of his death. The England football team’s X page wrote: “We are deeply saddened that Sven-Göran Eriksson, who managed the #ThreeLions from 2001 to 2006, has passed away aged 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Sven. You will be greatly missed.”

Manchester City’s page said: “We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76. Rest in peace, Sven.”

