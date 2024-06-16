Inside Prince William’s Father’s Day plans – from ‘private lunch to King Charles gift’

Father’s Day has arrived – and it appears Prince William could have some rather sweet plans!

As a proud dad to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, the royal will no doubt be treated by his beloved kids and wife Kate. But Father’s Day is a double whammy too, as William will also celebrate his own dad, King Charles.

And despite a rough past few months, it seems the famous family will be enjoying some quality time on Father’s Day.

Fans will know that the Princess of Wales is currently undergoing preventive chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. King Charles also shared his own cancer diagnosis this year.

But how will William spend the day? And why is giving gifts an important thing for the royal family? Keep reading to find out!

Prince William on Father’s Day

Speaking exclusively to ED!, royal butler Grant Harrold shared how William will “no doubt be thinking about his own father on the day”. And of course, the two dads can expect a gift.

I’m sure there will be an exchange of a card and gift

He explained: “William will be seeing Charles at Trooping the Colour the day before, so I’m sure there will be an exchange of a card and gift.”

The ceremonial event, which celebrates the monarch’s official birthday, took place in London on Saturday June 15.

The Princess of Wales made an appearance in her first public outing this year.

Prince William ‘shows appreciation towards dad Charles’

Talking about the importance of a gift, Grant recalled how William and Harry always celebrated Father’s Day with a card and a gift for Charles.

“They showed their appreciation towards him,” the royal butler added.

It was definitely a happy time for them on the day

He went on: “When you only have one parent, you put more effort into that. It was definitely a happy time for them on the day, but it was very much an occasion behind closed doors.”

Prince William and royals to ‘enjoy private lunch’

Much like the rest of the nation, it’s been claimed the royals could tuck into a private Father’s Day meal.

It’s an important thing for him and something he will want to enjoy with his own family

Grant said: “They would have a family lunch or dinner. It was definitely a private occasion that they just celebrated together and kept close knit.

“The way William has been brought up with Father’s Day, it’s an important thing for him and something he will want to enjoy with his own family.”

Prince Louis’ sixth birthday

The family’s Father’s Day celebrations comes months after Louis celebrated his sixth birthday.

In April, royal fans were left delighted as Prince William and Kate shared a new official photograph. It’s usually tradition that the royals post a picture on social media to mark their children’s birthday or a special occasion.

And despite a brief social media silence, Kate and William uploaded an adorable snap of the birthday boy.

