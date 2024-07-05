Prince William’s ‘grudge’ against Prince Andrew explained as he ‘pushes King to evict brother from Royal Lodge’

Prince William is reportedly “pushing” for Prince Andrew to be booted out of his Royal Lodge home.

The Prince of Wales is apparently still unhappy with the way Prince Andrew reportedly welcomed Kate Middleton into the royal family. Or rather, how he didn’t really welcome her at all.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, Prince William has made his feelings clear for King Charles to push Andrew from the royal fold in wake of the Duke of York’s friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite denying the allegations levelled at him, Andrew has lost his military titles. Now, he will perhaps lose out on his lavish home…

Prince William ‘holds grudge against Prince Andrew’

Speaking to Mail Online, Kay claimed that William has “long held a grudge” against his uncle.

The author penned: “Differences between monarch and heir do remain. Especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal. William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family. And he feels that his father has been too soft on him. It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in.”

For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once.

Prince Andrew is reportedly being ousted to live at Frogmore, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has also chimed in. He told The Mirror: “For Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once. It sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge

“It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter – William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”

Meanwhile, there has been speculation surrounding whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will move into Andrew’s Royal Lodge themselves.

A source claimed to the Mirror: “One of the main reasons why the couple are so content at Adelaide Cottage, their current home in Windsor Great Park, is because it is a family house. There are no live-in staff. Moving into the vast Royal Lodge would mean having to accommodate domestic staff. Something they have long resisted.”

Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Andrew was pictured with Jeffrey Epstein in New York City’s Central Park after the businessman had been convicted of the prostitution of minors in 2010. Victoria Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was just 17 years old. She also claimed convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein trafficked her.

A photo used as evidence seemed to show Andrew with his arm around Virginia. However, Andrew since stated the photo is fake and denied all claims. He said he has never met Ms Giuffre. However, she sued him in a civil court in New York. Consequently, Andrew paid an undisclosed sum to Victoria. He also made a donation to her charity.

