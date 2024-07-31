In the latest Prince William news, he and brother Harry have suffered a heartbreaking loss following the death of their uncle.

Earlier this week, Lord Robert Fellowes, the husband of William and Harry’s aunt Jane, passed away at the age of 82 from undisclosed causes.

Jane, an elder sister of the late Princess Diana, had been married to Robert for more than 40 years.

Lord Robert Fellowes passed away this week (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William news: Royal’s uncle dies aged 82

Robert and Jane had three children – Laura, Alexander and Eleanor – who are all cousins of William and Harry. What’s more, Lord Robert and Jane’s eldest daughter, Laura, is godmother to Princess Charlotte.

Lord Fellowes worked as private secretary to the late Queen during some of the most dramatic times during the 1990s – including when his sister-in-law Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

Diana was Lord Robert Fellowes’ sister-in-law (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William’s uncle ‘fond’ of Princess Diana

It’s been reported that due to Lord Roberts’ role as a palace courtier, he sometimes had a strained relationship with his sister-in-law.

However, when Diana died, he explained: “I was deeply fond of her. She was a very good person. She found it difficult in life to find happiness, and I’m sad for people who have that situation.”

Lord Robert Fellowes’ death

Roberts was also part of her small trusted group of advisors. They guided the Royal Family during the turbulent time.

What’s more, according to The Times, which has ran his obituary, he helped to write the speech Elizabeth II gave to the nation from Buckingham Palace on the eve of Diana’s funeral.

His position also meant that he was portrayed in the hit Netflix series, The Crown. He was played by Andrew Havill.

Lord Robert remained an extra equerry to the late Queen until her death in 2022.

William’s uncle has died aged 82 (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate news

In other Prince William news, he and Princess Kate offered their sympathies following the “horrid and heinous attack” in Southport this week.

Three children were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop in the horrific incident.

The Prince and Princess of Wales expressed their shock at the attack in an Instagram Story message.

Sending their “love, thoughts and prayers” to victims, their statement read: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.”

Read more: Princess Kate ‘worried she could be turned into public enemy number one’ over royal book

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.