The latest Prince William news has seen the royal become the talk of social media after a clip surfaced showing him zipping around Windsor Castle on an electric scooter.

The video, said to have been captured on July 4, appears to show the Prince of Wales embracing a greener mode of transportation within the vast royal estate.

Now that we have the most unpopular government winning a landslide, here is Prince William on a scooter to cheer you up. pic.twitter.com/9f6h3RlnwY — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) July 5, 2024

Prince William news: He’s just a scooter boy!

Dressed casually in a blue jumper, white shirt and black trousers, and donning stylish sunglasses, the future King was filmed navigating the castle grounds on his scooter.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun in 2023: “It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King. It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking.”

The electric scooter reportedly travels up to 10mph. This makes it a perfect choice for quick trips across the 655-acre Windsor estate. However, the specific make and model is unknown.

William’s shift towards more environmentally friendly transportation options may also reflect the influence of his family.

The Prince of Wales has long been a fan of two-wheeled vehicles. Royal fans are likely familiar with the Ducail which he famously rode on the eve of his wedding to wife Kate.

However, the Princess of Wales voiced concerns over his motorbike’s safety. This may have led to his purchase of the electric scooter.

Prince William has gone viral after a video of him on a scooter was shared (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react

The video was shared on a Twitter fan account for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Over the video, the text read: “Happy 4th of july from prince william on a scooter.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with their reaction to the post.

“Coolest dude/prince ever. Hope this continues well into his reign,” one fan wrote.

“Where’s his helmet? We don’t want anything happening to him!” another joked.

A third congratulated the Prince. “Great way to get around. Good on you William lad.”

“Thank you, needed to see this today and have a smile,” another fan gushed.

In response to the viral video, a Twitter user posted an image of Prince William with the caption: “Sir, you’re breaking the internet again.”

“Nah the video of William rocking up to Windsor Castle on his electric scooter is making me die,” another fan laughed.

Prince William has been supporting wife Kate through her chemotherapy treatments (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince William caring for Kate

Meanwhile, Prince William has reportedly been “caring” for his wife Kate as she faces cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy after doctors had discovered evidence of cancer.

In an interview with Bella magazine last month, an insider shared how William was supporting his wife behind the scenes.

“William has been pampering her non-stop, making sure she’s got everything she possibly needs and keeping her spirits up with funny stories and jokes whenever they have down time. He will do anything for her,” the insider shared.

The couple have reportedly been navigating the difficult time by spending time together.

“They’ve been binge-watching TV series and movies. He brings her breakfast in bed most days, gives her foot rubs and neck massages and makes sure she has everything she needs, that she’s staying super hydrated and getting plenty of sleep and rest.”

Read more: How Prince William has been ‘caring for’ Kate amid cancer – binge-watching TV; breakfast in bed; non-stop pampering

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.