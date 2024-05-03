Prince William was out watching the football last night after his daughter Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday.

The Prince of Wales, 41, watched Aston Villa play against Greek team Olympiacos F.C. William went through every emotion as he watched the tense game.

However, online, some royal fans took issue with William going out and watching the footie on his daughter’s ninth birthday.

The Prince of Wales attended a football game last night (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William at football match

One troll wrote online: “Shouldn’t he be taking his daughter out for her birthday?”

Another agreed, writing: “Pretty sad that he’s off watching football instead of, I don’t know, being at home to spend his darling daughter’s birthday with her.”

Another person fumed: “On his daughter’s birthday? Wow.”

However, there was plenty of support for the Prince of Wales and many stepped in to defend him.

One person pointed out: “Perhaps they had a celebration earlier in the day. Perhaps she had school the next day so had an early night. Perhaps they had discussed it as a family and thought this was fine.”

Princess Charlotte turned nine on May 2 (Credit: Cover Images)

Another added: “Kick off was at 8pm! That’s bedtime for a little girl.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “She’s probably gone to bed by this stage. It’s a school night.”

Someone else said: “Charlotte is 9. It is a school night.”

It comes just hours after Prince William and wife Kate shared a new photo of Princess Charlotte to mark her birthday on May 2.

In the image, Princess Charlotte is seen leaning her arm against a bush as she smiles at the camera. She looked adorable in a blue denim skirt and burgundy cardigan.

Some trolls took issue with William attending a football game on Charlotte’s birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

The Princess of Wales had taken the image.

The caption read: “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today.”

Perhaps she had school the next day so had an early night.

Royal fans gushed over the picture, with many insisting she was the image of dad William. One person said: “Wow! So grown up already. Looks so much like her dad.”

Another wrote: “She’s growing up so fast and isn’t she the image of her father.”

Princess Charlotte birthday

Royal commentator Jennie Bond recently said that Kate would most likely make Charlotte’s birthday “magical” despite her ongoing cancer treatment.

She told OK!: “I’m certain the children will have been bringing Kate some much needed distraction and laughter at this tough time. Children are quite resilient and Charlotte is clearly such a sweet and caring little girl.”

Jennie added: “Hopefully Kate is getting her strength back more every day and she will be able to concentrate on making Charlotte’s birthday as magical as possible in the circumstances.

“She’ll make sure all the attention is on her daughter, and not on her. And that’s quite a healthy approach.”

