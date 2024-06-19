Prince William attended the second day of Royal Ascot today (June 19), arriving in a carriage with stepmother Camilla.

However, while that was a moment that undoubtedly filled his father with joy, royal fans were delighted to see William supported by the Princess of Wales‘ parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at the racecourse.

It’s the first time Carole and Michael have attended a public event since their daughter Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis. And the fact that they were at the Windsor racecourse on the same day as their son-in-law wasn’t a coincidence, fans reckon.

Prince William attended Royal Ascot today, arriving with stepmother Camilla (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William arrives at Royal Ascot

Posting on social media, many expressed their delight as the Middletons and later William arrived for the day’s racing.

William and Michael looked dapper in top hat and tails, while Carole sported a beautiful baby blue dress and matching hat. It’s by Self Portrait and retails at £350.

King Charles didn’t attend the event today, having decided to attend the opening day of the festival earlier this week.

“Prince William and Catherine continue to make statements without uttering a single word,” said one royal fan on Twitter. “Today on Royal Ascot Day 2, The Prince of Wales is present. The Princess of Wales could not be there by her husband side so guess who else was invited? Michael and Carole Middleton.

“After their daughter made her glorious return with William in the spotlight, they also make their glorious return to the spotlight to support William. A powerful reminder of all the key players on the Wales team.

“With support from in-laws like Michael and Carole, no wonder the Wales’ marriage and family life continue to be a success story,” the fan added.

Carole Middleton wore baby blue for her trip to the races (Credit: Splash News)

‘Carole and Michael look fantastic’

Another commented: “Just by being their admirable selves they speak volumes. Something the Sussexes will never grasp.” A third commented: “This is wonderful to see. Carole and Michael look fantastic. And of course William looks as dapper as always.”

“I absolutely love that the Middletons are there on the same day as our Prince,” said another. “He probably made sure they would be there today! Carole and Michael are an amazing support system for the Waleses and I couldn’t be more thankful that they are exactly how they are loyal, loving and respectful since day one.”

“It is so refreshing to see them included at Royal gatherings. They have no need for titles etc. William clearly loves his in-laws and I’m sure that Charles & Camilla understand the support they give to the Wales family, especially during such a stressful time,” said another.

“I love that Michael and Carole have come to support Prince William. Family is not just important to William, it is the most important thing,” another commented.

“Prince William is happy and surrounded by so much love,” said another, also noting that his best friend and wife, Thomas and Lucy Van Straubenzee, were also in attendance today.

Michael and Carole have supported William and Kate every step of the way as she undergoes cancer treatment (Credit: Splash News)

Royal Ascot attendees today

Other royals on the racecourse today included regulars Zara and Mike Tindall, who William shared a sweet moment with. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank also left the kids at home to enjoy a date day together at the races.

