Touching moment between Prince William and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot leaves fans moved

Zara Tindall and Prince William shared a sweet moment at Royal Ascot today as fans gushed over the pair.

On Wednesday (June 19), the Prince of Wales, 41, was in attendance for the second day of the races. He attended alongside his wife Kate‘s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne – also looked thrilled to see her cousin as he arrived in a carriage today.

The Prince of Wales attended Ascot today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zara Tindall and Prince William at Royal Ascot

A video of Zara and William has been shared on X today, showing the moment they arrived at the races.

In the clip, Zara, 43, is seen hugging the Prince of Wales as she gave him a kiss on each cheek. In a sweet moment, she’s then seen rubbing his back and talking to him.

I love that Zara won’t let go until she sees that Prince William is ok.

Zara then adjusts his suit jacket slightly as they continue to chat.

Royal fans loved the “tender” moment between the royal cousins.

Prince William The Prince of Wales and Zara Tindall sharing a tender moment at Royal Ascot #PrinceWilliam #PrinceOfWales #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/LA9x5BHHBn — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) June 19, 2024

One person said: “I love that Zara won’t let go until she sees that Prince William is ok.”

Another wrote: “The sweetest! @KensingtonRoyal #PrinceWilliam.”

Someone else added: “The Princess Royal did a wonderful job with both her children: down to earth, resilient, kind, loyal, well adjusted, fun and totally lacking in self importance or self pity. Both a tremendous credit to her.”

Prince William’s appearance at Ascot comes days after the Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony.

Last Saturday (June 15), William attended the King‘s official birthday celebrations with wife Kate and their three children.

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour amid her cancer treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

Trooping the Colour 2024

The event marked the Princess of Wales’ first public appearance this year amid her caner diagnosis. In March, Kate shared her diagnosis and revealed she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.

In a statement released last Friday (June 14), Kate issued an update on her cancer. She said: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Read more: Prince George ‘protective’ of brother Prince Louis in Father’s Day pic with William: ‘Taking some of the role over from his dad’

Do you like watching the Royal Ascot? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.