Prince William has left royal fans in a frenzy after taking his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to one of Taylor Swift’s concerts.

Singer Taylor, 34, is currently performing on her Eras Tour and it seems George, 10, and Charlotte, nine, may be big fans of hers.

The Prince of Wales attended Taylor’s show at Wembley Stadium on June 21 – the same day as his birthday.

In a photo shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page showed Taylor capturing a selfie with the royals. It read: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!”

In the picture, Taylor is seen beaming and holding her phone up as William, George and Charlotte were all smiles.

Meanwhile, Taylor shared another selfie to her Instagram account and gushed: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce was also in the pic.

Prince William took George and Charlotte to a Taylor Swift concert on Friday (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans loved the photos and gushed online. One person said: “I think this has to be the best picture I’ve seen since Diana and the boys on a water ride.”

Prince William, future King, is everything the monarchy needs.

Another wrote: “This literally had me SCREAMING. Absolutely love itttt. And Charlotte looks like she is such a Swiftie.” [Sic]

A third commented: “Best selfie EVER! Epic!”

Meanwhile, on X, others were distracted by William’s ‘dad dancing’ at the concert. A moment captured on camera showed William busting his best moves to Taylor’s hit song Shake It Off.

One said: “Love waking up to this video! I’m happy to see that Prince William had fun last night at Taylor Swift’s concert! Had an amazing birthday! It’s what he deserves He is a great dancer.”

Another wrote: “Yo you! You know who you are, just #ShakeItOff! You can’t taint this moment.

“Prince William, future King, is everything the monarchy needs. What a great man, husband & loving Dad. And those dancing moves.”

Someone else added: “It brought a huge smile to my face and openly laughed at Prince William’s ‘Dad dancing’!!!!”

It seems Charlotte and George are Swifties! (Credit: Cover Images)

On Friday, William celebrated his 42nd birthday. A photo was shared to William and Kate’s Instagram page showing the Prince of Wales jumping in the air with his three kids on a beach.

The Princess of Wales took the photo.

It read: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”

