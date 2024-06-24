Prince William ‘turns the page on brother Harry’ after ‘nightmare’ year

Prince William has “turned the page” on his relationship with brother Prince Harry, it has been claimed.

According to MailOnline, and amid claims of a rift between King Charles’ sons, the “trust” between the two has changed.

Additionally, the news outlet claims William was in need of support from his sibling more than ever over the last 12 months. That’s because he has endured a “nightmare” year.

But even though their father and William’s wife Kate have both suffered cancer diagnoses, MailOnline believes the moment has passed for Harry to ‘help out’.

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘rift’ news

Having recently celebrated turning 42, MailOnline lays out that Wills’ hectic schedule demonstrates how different life is to last year.

This time last year William was the new Prince of Wales, following his father’s accession. His and Kate’s kids had settled into their new school and the family were living at Windsor.

However, following the recent Trooping the Colour, William has balanced family time with attending several events. In the last week he appeared at the Garter parade, Royal Ascot, and supported the England football team in Frankfurt.

Offering emotional support to his family while continuing his royal duties is expected to continue for months.

And MailOnline rues that he was unable to call on the support of Harry.

‘It will be never anything more than superficial’

Richard Kay writes in the article: “But for all the honeyed words of friends that Harry is ­prepared to do his bit at a time of royal crisis, that ship has surely sailed.”

Furthermore, the correspondent does not envisage any making up in the near future.

He wrote: “While the King hankers for the day when he can see his Sussex grandchildren without the ­rancour that seems permanently to ­surround relations with his ­California-based son, William has, as a friend says, ‘turned the page’ on that chapter of his life.”

William has, as a friend says, ‘turned the page’ on that chapter of his life.

A source told the publication: “Whatever might happen in the future, the trust that was implicit in his relationship with Harry is gone for good. Even if it is possible that some kind of ­managed reconciliation could be achieved, it will be never anything more than superficial.”

ED! has approached Kensington Palace for comment on MailOnline’s story.

Prince William birthday

The Prince of Wales recently marked his birthday. Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that William has faced a “difficult wake-up call” this past year due to Charles and Kate’s health woes.

She said: “Birthdays can so often be a time to take stock, and William has a great deal to reflect on this year. At 42, he has had a difficult wake-up call that has cruelly unsettled the life he was happily enjoying.”

