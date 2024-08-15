Princess Anne, who is celebrating her 74th birthday today, once reportedly ‘opposed’ to Camilla receiving the title of Queen Consort.

The Princess Royal apparently even made a prediction about Camilla’s future within the royal family, a royal author previously claimed.

Although it seems the pair share a close bond now, a royal author claimed that this wasn’t always the case.

Princess Anne turns 74 today (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Royal and Queen Camilla

Angela Levin made the claims in her 2022 book Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

She wrote: “Like many people who didn’t know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first].”

Camilla found her frosty demeanour difficult.

The author claimed that Anne “was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort”.

According to Levin, Anne also made a prediction that “Camilla will never be a true queen”.

ED! contacted reps for Princess Anne for comment.

Anne reportedly once ‘opposed’ to Camilla receiving the Queen Consort title (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Anne birthday

Today marks Princess Anne’s 74th birthday. To mark the occasion, a former royal butler has shared his thoughts on the King‘s sister.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Grant Harrold delved into Anne’s “hard-working ethic”.

He said: “Princess Anne is one of the busiest Royals. Princess Anne used to do at least double the amount of engagements we see William and Kate doing, and maybe more than the King. This year will be just as busy for her.

“It’s important to Anne to keep going. She finds it hard to step back or take a break. She has this hard-working ethic that comes from her late mother and father, she would have been an amazing Queen.”

Anne is often dubbed the ‘hardest-working royal’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking about his own experiences with working with Anne, Grant added: “Anne is hard working, but very kind and courteous. She has her father’s sharp side. She always wanted to get things done, but was always great fun.

“I often saw her having a great laugh with her father when they did the barbeques together. You could see how special their bond was.”

He also said Anne shares a close bond with her older brother Charles. Grant said: “Anne is very close to her brother, Charles. She always has been and always will be. They have a very close relationship.”

He went on to say that Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall “does follow in Anne’s footsteps”.

The royal butler concluded: “They’re both very straight to the point and don’t waste any time when it comes to work. They almost have a sister relationship due to how close they are. Zara sees Anne as her inspiration – she’s a remarkable woman.”

Read more: Princess Anne’s rarely-seen stepdaughter pictured – and she’s never met her half-siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.