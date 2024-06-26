Brits divided as Zara Tindall urged to ‘step up and cover’ for Princess Anne amid hospitalisation

In latest Princess Anne news, her daughter Zara Tindall has been urged to step in for her mum following her recent injury.

Respondents to a GB News poll on social media were divided over whether Zara, 43, should be able to step in, primarily as she is a non-working royal.

Nonetheless, GB News fans themselves preferred to overlook that detail, backing having a blood relative of Anne’s to fulfil the 73 year old’s public duties.

Zara Tindall snapped in a horse-drawn carriage at Royal Ascot recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess Anne news: Royal ‘recovering well’

The Princess Royal was hospitalised on Monday (June 24) after reportedly being injured by a horse.

She suffered minor injuries and a concussion, according to Buckingham Palace.

Yesterday, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence updated reporters: “She is recovering well, thank you. She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

Princess Anne rides during Trooping the Colour 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Should Zara help out?

Anne had been due to fly to Canada as part of an official tour in the next few days. That trip has now been postponed, on doctors’ advice. King Charles’ sister also missed a state banquet for the Emperor and Empress of Japan on Tuesday.

But one broadcaster reckons Anne’s offspring could be slotted into any scheduled appearance, as if royals can be substituted in like football players.

“There’s definitely room for Zara and Mike [Tindall],” a correspondent claimed. “They’re full of energy and give complete energy to the royal family which is needed.”

They reasoned: “We saw them all at Royal Ascot, so animated and full of fun and also united. I did not see a royal family that is weak and needs help. I think they are giving out a great message.

“As long as the cousins are there and will step in when needed, watch this space.”

Additionally, it is claimed 90% of 634 people who responded to GB News thought Zara “should be allowed to step up to cover Princess Anne”.

But social media users were not as unanimous.

POLL OF THE DAY: Should Zara Tindall be allowed to step up to cover Princess Anne? – VOTE NOWhttps://t.co/zNej9iR5Ax — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 25, 2024

‘Zara and Peter could step in for Princess Anne’

“100%,” one royal fan agreed with the proposal.

Bringing up Anne’s son, someone else posted: “Zara and Peter could both step in for their mother.”

However, others suggested it wasn’t a realistic option.

“No!” one person said.

“No, why on earth should she? Her engagements get postponed simple as that. FGS she’s not dead,” explained a second.

A third person wrote, referring to how Zara doesn’t have a title: “Absolutely not. Anne made that decision for her and thus set her on a non-royal trajectory.”

And someone else replied: “Is there an option for who cares?”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Princess Anne ‘will want to recover quickly’ as missing royal duties due to accident will have ‘big impact’ on her

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.