Princess Anne in hospital after being ‘injured’ as King Charles ‘kept closely informed’

Princess Anne has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured by a horse.

Buckingham Palace has announced the Princess Royal, 73, has suffered minor injuries and a concussion.

King Charles‘ sister sustained minor wounds to the head while walking the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday (Sunday June 23) evening, according to reports.

It’s reported that Princess Anne‘s head injuries are consistent with the potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

It is said Anne was treated by ambulance workers before she was transported to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Reports claim she was hospitalised for appropriate tests, treatment and observation. She is said to remain in hospital as a precautionary measure, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anne is expected to be released from hospital later this week.

An experience rider, she was the first member of the royal family to competed in the Olympics when she rode her late mother the Queen’s horse Goodwill in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal games.

Her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, were also at Gatcombe at the time. Sir Timothy accompanied his wife to hospital.

The King, Queen, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Prince William were said to be notified about the incident last night.

The King has been kept closely informed.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Anne had been due to fly to Canada at the end of the week as part of an official tour.

But that trip has now been postponed, on doctors’ advice.

She will also miss a state banquet tomorrow (Tuesday June 25), to be held in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

A Palace spokesman said: “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

