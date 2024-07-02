In Princess Anne news, the Princess Royal recently suffered an accident that left her in hospital.

Anne was reportedly injured by a horse.

Buckingham Palace shared that Princess Anne, 73, had suffered minor injuries and a concussion. Her husband Sir Timothy Laurence assured the public that Anne was “recovering well”, and she has since been discharged.

Despite only needing five days of treatment, Princess Anne is still missing out on some royal engagements, thus leading her to break her silence and shared a poignant message of “regret” over the incident.

Princess Anne news

The Princess Royal was meant to be in Canada this week and was due to attend an important ceremony on July 1. The ceremony marked the centenary of the Newfoundland National War Memorial as well as the repatriation of the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War battlefields of northern France.

I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again.

Due to her absence, the Governor General read out a touching message from the royal family member. Anne’s words stated: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”

The Princess also missed a state banquet last Tuesday, held in honour of the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

A palace spokesperson said: “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”

Buckingham Palace statement on Princess Anne

Last week, Buckingham Palace stated, in wake of the Princess’ injuries: “Her Royal Highness is receiving appropriate expert care. No further details are being shared at this stage. Her Royal Highness will remain in Southmead Hospital unless or until her medical team advise otherwise. On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.

“Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Her husband Sir Tim said in a statement regarding Princess Anne’s recovery: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

He also told reporters after leaving hospital: “She is recovering well, thank you. She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care. And to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

It was reported that Princess Anne‘s head injuries were consistent with the potential impact from a horse’s head or legs

