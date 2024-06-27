Princess Anne’s rarely-seen stepdaughter pictured – and she’s never met her half-siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips

In Princess Anne news, the royal has been making headlines this week as she was hospitalised after being injured by a horse.

The Princess Royal has been visited by daughter Zara Tindall and her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence. However, one person who most likely won’t be visiting is a family member of Princess Anne‘s who is rarely mentioned…

In fact, she is so rarely seen, some even dub her as a “secret”.

In Princess Anne news, the royal recently suffered an injury and ended up in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne’s family tree explained

The hard-working royal is wed to ex-Royal Navy officer Sir Timothy Laurence. They got married in 1992. However, before this, Anne was married to Captain Mark Phillips, a gold-medal-winning Olympic equestrian. The couple share two children – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The pair separated in 1989, but Anne had no intentions to divorce Mark. Although, this all changed in 1991. At this time it was revealed that Mark has fathered a child with an art teacher from New Zealand.

Mark briefly met Heather Tonkin in 1984 and, in 1985, their daughter, Felicity, was born. According to the Scottish Daily Express, when it was revealed that Mark had fathered a child with someone other than Princess Anne it caused one of the biggest royal scandals ever.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips share two children, Peter and Zara (Credit: AL123 / SplashNews.com)

Princess Anne’s rarely-seen step-daughter

Reports claim that Mark met Heather at a riding clinic and, a year later, the pair reconnected and their affair occurred. Reports also claim that Phillips suggested an abortion to Heather, but then proceeded to make monthly payments for Felicity’s upkeep.

In 1991, Felicity’s mother went public with DNA tests which affirmed that Felicity is biologically Mark’s child.

Felicity, with her mother Heather, pictured in 2003 (Credit: Simon Runting/Shutterstock)

Despite the confirmation, recent speculation on the matter has claimed that Felicity does not have a relationship with her half-siblings, Zara and Peter. In fact, it’s claimed that they’ve never even met their half-sister.

However, Princess Anne’s children do have a relationship with Stephanie Phillips, another half-sister.

Mark shares his third daughter, Stephanie, with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger.

Stephanie’s relationship with the royals appears cordial. She even had Peter and Zara’s children as flower girls at her wedding and invited Princess Anne to the occasion.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, followed in her parent’s equestrian footsteps (Credit: David Betteridge / Splash News)

Princess Anne hospitalised

The Princess Royal was hospitalised on Monday (June 24) after reportedly being injured by a horse. Thankfully, her injuries were described as minor by Buckingham Palace, however, Anne did suffer a concussion.

Yesterday, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence updated reporters with a statement. He said: “She is recovering well, thank you. She’s doing fine. Slow, but sure.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

