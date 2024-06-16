Princess Anne showcased her equestrian skills at Trooping the Colour on Saturday after dealing with a rather unruly horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, travelled on horseback for King Charles’ official birthday parade alongside Prince William and Prince Edward.

However, Anne seemed to have a struggle during the procession as her horse became unruly.

Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was ok. pic.twitter.com/kPqlnvbY4K — Princess Pinocchio (@PinocchPrincess) June 15, 2024

Princess Anne at Trooping the Colour

One moment in the procession saw Anne try and tame the horse, which seemed to lose pace and become agitated.

Her brother Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, was seen looking over at Anne and the horse as she attempted to calm the animal.

Royal fans noticed the moment on X and praised Anne for using her skills to tame the horse. One fan wrote alongside a video of the moment: “Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was ok.”

Princess Anne was praised by fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans quickly hailed Anne and gushed over her behaviour in the comments.

One person said: “Princess Anne managed her horse brilliantly but I bet she was exhausted by the end of day; that horse was a handful!”

Another wrote: “If anyone can handle a misbehaving horse, it’s Princess Anne.”

A third added: “Let’s not forget she is 73. Riding at any age is a challenge but my God to control the horse with such ease is remarkable. She truly is made of pure grit.”

Meanwhile, someone else tweeted: “Yes, her horse decided to act up today, but she handled it well.”

Anne was riding alongside William and Edward (Credit: Cover Images)

Trooping the Colour 2024

Elsewhere, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla travelled in a carriage for the procession. The King is still receiving treatment for cancer.

But during the procession ride, according to a lip reader, Charles admitted feeling emotional to Camilla. Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charles said: “Oh dear, I don’t know why I’m feeling rather tearful.”

Royal fans were also delighted to see the Princess of Wales in attendance amid her cancer treatment. She shared her cancer diagnosis publicly in March.

Trooping the Colour took place on Saturday (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate looked stunning as she attended the public event – her first this year – with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Fans were delighted to see her out as one gushed online: “Welcome back Princess Kate, happy to see you beautiful as ever.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful. What a wonderful family. Continue to rest and get better Princess.”

Someone else added: “Her strength is so inspiring. So glad to see her looking so well.”

Read more: Prince William cuddles up to George, Charlotte and Louis in beautiful new pic for Father’s Day

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.