Royal fans have been left gushing over a new snap of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watching the Euros 2024 final.

On Sunday (July 14) millions of us tuned in to watch the Euros 2024 final. With England playing against Spain, it was a seriously tense match that, sadly, saw England suffer a devastating 2-1 loss to Spain.

And it turns out even young royals Charlotte and Louis wanted in on the action and showed their support to the England team – much to the delight of fans.

George and William attended the Euros 2024 final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watch Euros 2024

At the weekend and at the Euros 2024 final, England suffered a devastating 2-1 loss to Spain. The team, managed by Gareth Southgate, landed one goal while Spain won their first major title in 12 years.

Prince William and his son Prince George were at the match – which took place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The father and son were seen cheering on the team during the tense game.

And it turns out Charlotte and Louis were one of many watching the match too, at home. Taking to social media, Kate and Prince William shared an adorable snap of Charlotte and Louis.

The siblings could be seen watching the match on the TV, wearing England shirts with their names and ages on the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Royal fans’ hearts melt over photo

The photo of Charlotte and Louis was captioned: “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

As expected, royal fans were left in a frenzy over the sweet snap. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Aww what a lovely surprise. I absolutely love how supportive this entire family have always been with the national team! Hopefully they will win next time thank you so much for this picture.”

Someone else added: “Love how this is a private moment from home! This is so relatable thank you Princess for sharing with Us!.” A third wrote: “You and your family are just amazing.”

England sadly lost at the Euros 2024 final (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William ‘still so proud’ after Euros 2024 final

After the match finished, William showed his support for the team – insisting he is “still so proud” of them.

Taking to the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X, he wrote: “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W.”

Meanwhile King Charles also issued a statement over the result. Charles said: “Mr. Gareth Southgate O.B.E. Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.”

He added: “But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R.”

Read more: Royal fans demand ‘justice’ for Prince Louis as George and Charlotte attend sporting events

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.