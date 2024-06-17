Princess Charlotte left fans gushing with her behaviour towards her grandfather King Charles at Trooping the Colour last weekend.

On Saturday (June 15), the royals came together to celebrate the King’s official birthday parade – aka Trooping the Colour.

Charlotte, nine, was in attendance with her siblings – Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, six, – and her parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But one moment she shared with the King on the balcony of Buckingham Palace left fans moved.

Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour

One royal fan shared a photo of Charlotte looking up at her grandfather as he waved to crowds below.

They wrote: “King Charles looks emotional on the Buckingham Palace balcony but is comforted that he is surrounded by family who love him and who he adores. The King with his beloved daughter-in-law and his most cherished granddaughter.”

In the picture, Charlotte looked lovingly at the King – who is receiving treatment for cancer. Royal fans spotted this and gushed in the replies section.

One person said: “The way Charlotte is looking at her grandfather… affection and respect.”

Another wrote: “This little Princess has great awareness she sees her grandfather is emotional. What a lovely family only goodness comes from them.”

Someone else added: “The little Princess seems to recognise the King’s emotion. She is already showing empathy for others. She will be a good, loving, hardworking Princess for the UK should she go that route.”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “Sweet Charlotte looking out for her grandfather.”

It came after some royal fans expressed concern for King Charles during the ceremony.

King Charles birthday parade

One person said: “King Charles looks tired, but committed to his duty.”

Another commented: “King Charles is looking frail.”

Meanwhile, according to a lip reader, the King made an emotional confession to his wife Queen Camilla during the procession.

Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charles said: “Oh dear, I don’t know why I’m feeling rather tearful.”

Elsewhere during the celebrations, Charlotte took centre stage when she was spotted giving brother Louis a little telling off.

Charlotte telling off Prince Louis

As Princess Kate and her three kids watched a military parade, Louis was seen dancing around. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charlotte told him: “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.”

But Louis hit back: “I won’t.”

Charlotte told him: “Do as you’re told,” to which he replied: “Nope.”

