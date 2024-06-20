Princess Charlotte ‘stood in’ for her mum Kate, Princess of Wales, at Trooping the Colour last weekend.

The Princess of Wales attended the King’s official birthday parade in her first public appearance this year. It comes amid her treatment for cancer. She shared her diagnosis in March.

Last Saturday (June 15), Kate was seen with her three children – Prince George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, – as they travelled in the procession via carriage.

Kate made her first public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour last weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour 2024

She then joined her children again as they watched a military parade before appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with husband Prince William for the RAF flypast.

She smiled and waved from the carriage but it was Charlotte who seemed to be standing in.

But, according to a body language expert, it was nine-year-old Charlotte who stepped up and ‘copied’ her mum’s usual actions at royal events.

Judi James explained to the Express: “[Kate’s] hat brim was tilted so that her face was partly hidden in the carriage, when she would normally wear a hat in a way that her full face would be on show at all times.

Charlotte appeared to ‘step in’ to help mum Kate at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

“She smiled and waved from the carriage but it was Charlotte who seemed to be standing in a little for her mother, copying Kate’s normally dazzling pitch perfect smile and flashing it at the crowds while waving furiously as the carriage went on its route.”

She added: “The children looked so proud of their mother. When the carriage arrived they all jumped out to form a little guard of honour for her, standing in line as she stepped down slightly gingerly. Charlotte in particular did a little military-looking wheel round to march in front of Kate.”

Charlotte also took it upon herself to keep little brother Louis in check at the celebrations.

Princess Charlotte kept her little brother Louis in check during the celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte ‘telling off’ Prince Louis

As Princess Kate and her kids watched a military parade, Louis was seen dancing around. Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Mirror that Charlotte told him: “You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade.”

But Louis hit back: “I won’t.”

Charlotte told him: “Do as you’re told,” to which he replied: “Nope.”

Little Louis also appeared to express concern for members of the public below them as it rained in London on Saturday.

Louis kept royal fans amused with his antics at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

According to Nicola, Louis told Charlotte: “They’re going to get wet!”

Of course, just like his previous royal appearances, Louis stole the show at Trooping the Colour this year. He was seen dancing and yawning, leaving royal fans amused.

Body language expert Adrianne Carter told the Mirror of Louis’ antics: “Louis is getting bored. He’s starting to mess with things. This is a sign that Louis is still the lovely and bright personality that we’ve come to recognise. Louis’s big yawn was unspotted by Kate so he was able to give it his all!”

