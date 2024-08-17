Princess Eugenie has shared a new picture of her children August and Ernest as the family enjoyed sunny Portugal.

Eugenie, who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, posted a glimpse into some family time this summer.

The picture shows Eugenie, 34, walking with sons August, three, and Ernest, one, in a blue patterned summer dress. It’s reported the family are currently staying in Portugal.

Princess Eugenie children

She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji. In the pic, the trio are facing away from the camera as she walked along a boardwalk towards the sandy shores whilst carrying her boys.

Fans loved the picture and gushed over how big both august and Ernest are getting.

Normal mum carrying her two children as most mums do.

One person commented: “How big is Ernest now!!!”

Another wrote: “What a sweet picture. Thank you for sharing it, Your Royal Highness.”

Princess Eugenie is enjoying summer in Portugal (Credit: Cover Images)

Others simply loved seeing Eugenie in ‘mum mode’ as one gushed: “Normal mum carrying her two children as most mums do but a lovely picture of a royal doing what we all do!!”

Another added: “Beautiful, full on Mummy mode.”

Another commented: “The photo is beautiful and shows a side of Princess Eugenie and her children that is very private and really cool.”

Princess Eugenie previously gushed over her love for Portugal during a podcast interview. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast in November 2023, Eugenie said: “This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares.”

Reports claim that Eugenie and Jack split their time between Portugal and the UK.

Eugenie and Jack married in 2018 and have two children (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal author Angela Levin previously discussed Eugenie and Jack’s move. She told The Sun: “It seems whatever happens, despite how dreadful, with Andrew or their mother getting cancer, Eugenie and Beatrice are very positive.

“I don’t know if Eugenie would have sat down with her father and had a chat to maintain a relationship after the scandal. She’s moved to Portugal. I know she wanted to get away from London and maybe she feels she wants to get away from the scandal.”

Ms Levin added: “The move could have been to get away from the problems with her dad, but her husband has a very well paid job out there and she’s extremely happy.”

When Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married

Eugenie and Jack married at at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

They welcomed son August in February 2021 and then Ernest in May 2023.

