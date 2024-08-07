The author of a new royal book has detailed how Kate, Princess of Wales, courageously stands up for her children – even against King Charles.

The new release claims of Kate’s unwavering resolve and highlights how the Princess priorities her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Even when it involves voicing her wishes to the monarch apparently…

Kate Middleton isn’t afraid to stand up to father-in-law King Charles, according to a royal author (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales, and King Charles

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to put their close family at the top of their list of priorities, especially when focusing on their young children.

She’s not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn’t necessarily want to do.

Robert Jobson, the author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, recently told Hello! magazine that this hasn’t changed amid Kate’s devastating illness. In fact, according to Robert, her cancer diagnosis has hardened Princess Catherine’s values.

The author detailed to Hello!: “With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she’s not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn’t necessarily want to do.

“That takes quite a lot of courage, because you’re in a very alien world. But I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She’s got three young children, and they have to come first.”

It seems like Kate is resolute and has placed her children’s wellbeing at the top of her agenda. Reportedly, Kate’s own wellness struggles have also made the importance of balancing her career and motherhood even greater.

Kate’s resolve has hardened since her cancer diagnosis according to a royal author (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate news

The author continued: “She’s very calm. She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health. You live day by day: you do the things you want to do.”

Robert’s claims come after the 42-year-old Princess was allegedly concerned over royal author Omid Scobie’s impending book release. Omid, the author of the Harry and Meghan book Finding Freedom, will release a fiction novel called Royal Spin.

In July, reports claimed that Universal Television had also acquired rights to turn his novel into a television series – sparking some worries for Kate apparently.

Speaking to Closer, a source reportedly said: “The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines. William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”

The insider went on to say: “It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows. They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore.”

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Kate and William feel “a fresh wave of panic and dread about the impending bombshells and claims”.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

