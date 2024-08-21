Princess Kate left ‘saddened’ over ‘lost soul’ Prince Harry as she ‘pushes’ Prince William to overcome ‘ugly feud’

In the latest Princess Kate news, the Princess of Wales is allegedly hoping that Prince William has mercy on Prince Harry amid their ongoing feud.

According to insiders, the fact that Prince William and Prince Harry have been at loggerheads for several years has taken its toll on Princess Kate.

Apparently Kate is “saddened” by the situation – especially as she was once very fond of Prince Harry.

Princess Kate latest

An insider alleged to Closer this week: “Kate has been shielded from the increasing drama with the Sussexes for quite a while now. Because people just didn’t want to stress her out. So, she was not getting briefed or updated on much. But she doesn’t want to be left out of the loop anymore. So she’s now reading up on everything that’s been going on in her absence. Including what’s been happening with Meghan and Harry and she’s very concerned.”

Kate looks at Harry and she sees a very lost soul.

They continued: “Kate looks at Harry and she sees a very lost soul. She’s still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it’s come to this situation where he’s completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can’t be broken down.”

The source also claims that the feud has caused tension between the Prince and Princess of Wales. They alleged: “It’s something she really wants William to try and fix. But he’s refusing and is adamant that Harry deserves no mercy. That anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan. In his view, the best course is to keep quiet. Keep away from them and get on with their lives. But Kate is very much opposed to that way of thinking. As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges. She’s pushing William to give peace a chance with his brother and stop this cruel and ugly feud. Which isn’t going down well with him at all.”

ED! has contacted palace representatives for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving back to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

It comes after reports that Prince Harry’s US lifestyle may be under threat after he made a confession about drug use in his bombshell memoir Spare. The confession may impact Prince Harry’s visa, which could jeopardise his living situation in the states.

Consequently, impacting his current living situation with wife Meghan and their two children. A source alleged to Heat: “If moving to the UK was the only way to be with Harry and effectively save their marriage, [Meghan] would probably have to bite the bullet and do it. But she can’t imagine being happy there ever again. And if he can’t live in California, where she’s building up her new life with the kids, it’s got the potential to divide them.

“Harry still has worries about security for Meghan and the kids back in the UK. But if the security issue was resolved, that would change everything.”

