Princess Kate is known to rock Princess Diana’s former engagement ring, a stunning sapphire encrusted with diamonds, given to her by Prince William when he proposed in 2010.

However, it seems Princess Kate has decided to have a change and has been spotted flaunting some new bling, with an obvious contrast to the vivid blue stone she typically wears on her ring finger.

But what is the meaning behind Kate’s new rock?

Princess Kate rocks ‘new ring on wedding finger’

Kate looked radiant as she appeared in a low-key clip shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media, where Prince William boasted a new bearded look and the pair paid tribute to team GB in wake of their performance at the Paris Olympics.

A smiling Kate could be seen wearing a navy striped T-shirt, with minimal accessories including a simple gold chain necklace and an eye-catching ring.

Princess Kate seemed to have swapped her iconic sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana and instead wore a new piece with dark red stones alternated with diamonds, which could be a garnets or rubies.

According to the International Gem Society, both garnets and rubies have very special meanings. Their website explains that rubies are often worn as a symbol of protection.

It says: “When worn as a talisman, ruby’s mystical properties extended to personal protection. People believed wearing the stone on the left, the heart side, would allow the bearers to live peacefully. None could take their land or rank. The blood-coloured stone would preserve them from all perils, even their homes from storms.”

What does Princess Kate’s new ring mean?

The Natural Ruby Company describes that rubies depict power and ward of negative energy, stating: “Rubies and their red is considered to be a passionate colour with lots of energy whether it relates to love or war. It is widely considered to be the colour of powerful feelings, liveliness even. Some customs follow that it is able to dispel entities that leech positive energy, thus promoting your own spiritual vitality.”

The International Gem Society also explain that both rubies and garnets may promote health benefits. Their website reads: “Other sources claimed rubies and other red stones could remedy bleeding and inflammation. As well as increase the body’s warmth.”

Other publications report that rubies portray passion, love, courage, and good fortune. They may even boost energy and intuition.

Garnets are also said to represent protection, friendship, trust, commitment, and love. They are also supposed to keep the wearer safe during travel.

The ring, which looks to be an eternity ring, could have even further meanings. Online sources explain that eternity rings are a symbol of everlasting love and a promise of commitment. They are often given to mark anniversaries. Fitting, as the couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

Why is Princess Kate wearing a new ring?

Kate’s birthday falls on January 9, meaning her birthstone is garnet. Implying that the deep red stone on Kate’s new bling is likely to be garnet.

Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone spoke to Hello! about Kate’s ring. He said: “During their university days, William gave Kate a promise ring. And though it’s hard to be certain, recent footage of the royal couple suggests she may be wearing this sentimental piece again. The ring is set on a rose gold Victorian band. Featuring two garnets, Kate’s birthstone, and pearls. To represent William’s June birthstone.

“Unlike Kate’s 12-carat engagement ring – which she typically removes during physical activities, sports, or any situation where there’s an increased risk of damage or loss – this ring is more practical for daily wear. Kate has also previously removed her engagement ring when visiting hospitals for health and safety reasons. Given that the Princess has been undergoing treatment recently, this could explain why she has switched to wearing a different ring.”

