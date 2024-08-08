Princess Kate subjected to ‘snooty’ remarks from Prince William’s friends before marrying into royal family

Princess Kate and Prince William are often at the forefront of the royal fold, especially due to their strong bond and adorable young family.

But according to previous claims, their relationship hasn’t always been plain-sailing.

Allegedly, the Princess suffered ‘snooty’ remarks from Prince William’s inner circle, when they first began dating…

Princess Kate allegedly suffered snooty remarks from Prince William’s pals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate faced ‘snooty’ remarks from pals of Prince William

Royal author Katie Nicholl reportedly claimed that those in Prince William’s circle would whisper “Doors to Manual,” about Kate.

The remark was apparently a reference to the previous occupation of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton. Carole previously worked as a flight attendant, which may not have gone down well with Prince William’s upper-class pals.

To her full credit, Kate never rose to it.

Kate Nicholl claimed: “To her full credit, Kate never rose to it — the snootiness of the upper classes levelled at what they called the en-masse Middletons.”

According to the Royal Observer, another source also spoke of the alleged treatment that Kate faced. They are said to have stated: “It was never water off a duck’s back. But she has extraordinary strength of character and resilience. I’ve never once seen or heard of her losing her temper.”

Prince William and Princess Kate wed in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate news

Meanwhile, Robert Jobson, the author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, recently told Hello! magazine that Princess Catherine’s values have hardened since her cancer diagnosis and described that she hasn’t lost her resolute nature.

The author detailed to Hello!: “With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was – now the King – that she’s not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn’t necessarily want to do.

“That takes quite a lot of courage. Because you’re in a very alien world. But I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She’s got three young children. And they have to come first.”

The author continued: “She’s very calm. She’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama. And I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health. You live day by day. You do the things you want to do.”

Royal news

It comes after Royal author Tom Quinn claimed in his 2023 book, Gilded Youth, that Princess Kate has concerns over her son Prince George’s royal future.

He wrote: “I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.

“It’s almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend. Most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age.

“A lot of people criticised that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do. So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'”

