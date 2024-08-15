Inside the most valuable gifts Prince William has given Princess Kate – jaw-dropping ‘£100k’ necklace; ‘£400K’ engagement ring and a special personalised locket

Prince William and Princess Kate usually keep their luxurious lifestyle pretty private. But this doesn’t mean Wills hasn’t been gifting the Princess of Wales some eye-popping pieces behind the scenes…

In fact, Prince William appears to have lavish taste and has treated Kate to an array of stunning bling.

According to jewellery experts at Steven Stone, Wills has really pushed the boat out with a string of eye-watering jewellery pieces over the years…

Prince William’s most valuable gifts to Princess Kate

Most famously, Prince William popped the question with an unbelievable sapphire ring, which was once his late mother Princess Diana‘s engagement ring.

William got down on one knee in 2010 and gifted Kate with a 12-carat Ceylon sapphire. Originating from Sri Lanka, the ring is said to be worth a staggering £390,000.

The giant stone is as eye-catching as they come and is even encrusted with several diamonds. The royal blue sapphire is reportedly of AAAA quality, making it amongst the most valuable of its kind.

Although the stunning sapphire ring is probably the most notable, it wasn’t the first ring Prince William gave to Kate.

In fact, the Princess of Wales has reportedly been flashing a classic promise ring in recent days, which Prince William is said to have given her at university – where they first met.

The ring is worth £1500 and is a rose gold Victorian band, featuring two garnets which are Kate’s birthstone for January, and pearls to represent William’s birthstone for June.

Now that is one way to make an impression Wills!

Of course, the Prince of Wales also gave his wife a traditional yet beautiful wedding band, forged from the family’s collection of Welsh yellow gold.

Princess Kate’s jewellery collection

The band is very similar to the rings worn by both the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II. It is said to be worth £2,300.

Although it would be difficult to out-do the first rings Prince William gifted Kate, he hasn’t shied away from adding to her collection.

According to reports, Prince William gave Princess Kate a diamond pavé set eternity band following the birth of their son, Prince George.

The ring is said to be worth a cool £1.5k.

Wills also knows the value of sentimental pieces. The Prince of Wales has previously gifted Kate a personalised gold locket, made by British jeweller Daniella Draper. Typically retailed as the Gold Midnight Moon necklace.

The classic locket includes the initials G, C and L for her three children. It is estimated to cost about £495.

To mark their first Christmas together Prince William gifted Kate a unique set of green amethyst earrings, encrusted with diamonds.

The set was designed by one of Kate’s favourite designers, Kiki McDonough. They are reportedly 5ct pear cut amethysts with a group of four 0.10pts diamonds, set in 18ct gold and worth £2k! Wow!

It seems that Prince William’s thoughtful nature doesn’t end there. The devoted husband has continued to add to Kate’s eye-watering collection with pieces from her favourite designers.

The Prince of Wales is rumoured to have given Kate a pair of custom Kiki McDonough earrings using green tourmaline and amethyst stones, following Prince Charlotte’s birth, worth £2k.

Prince William gifts Princess Kate ‘£100K jewellery set’

If you think William’s previous gifts to Kate have been generous, then prepare to be amazed…

In celebration of their third wedding anniversary back in 2014, Prince William gifted Kate the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch complete with sapphire detailing.

If you fancy a similar watch it could cost you £20k!

In 2012, Prince William paid tribute to the Olympic games by gifting Kate a set of hooped jewellery, reminiscent of the Olympic rings.

The set was designed by Cartier and consists of an 18-carat chain with pavé diamonds. As well as three intertwined circles of pink, yellow and white gold.

The earrings and necklace have an estimated combined value of £121,000, according to experts.

Steven Stone, the creative director of Maxwell Stone, said of Kate’s amazing jewellery collection: “Over the years, it’s become clear that Kate Middleton loves gemstones. She has a sapphire engagement ring. Her promise ring contains garnets, and she has a beautiful collection of green amethyst jewels. Which are not very unusual, but also have spiritual meaning.

“Prince William tends to give Kate jewellery with sentimental meaning.”

He added: “After taking a close look at the dazzling jewels that Prince William has gifted Kate, I’d estimate them to be collectively worth around £540k.”

