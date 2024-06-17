Why Princess Kate was ‘worried’ about Princess Charlotte during Buckingham Palace balcony appearance

Princess Kate delighted royal fans over the weekend as she attended her first royal engagement since she was diagnosed with cancer.

Earlier this year, Kate underwent major abdominal surgery. In the coming months, she revealed that cancer had been present. She then said that she would be retreating from the public eye while undergoing preventive chemotherapy.

However, on Friday night (June 14), Kate revealed she would be attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony the following day. And her appearance was met with cheers from well-wishers who flooded The Mall, as well as those watching at home.

The Princess of Wales returned to the spotlight surrounded by her family at the weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate delights royal watchers at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales returned to royal duties on Saturday (June 15) at the King’s Birthday Parade.

She was first seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in a car with husband Prince William and their three children. Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis then emerged from Buckingham Palace in a glass carriage to join the procession.

Once arriving at Horse Guards Parade, they disembarked and headed inside to watch the soldiers parade for King Charles. They were seen watching from a window.

Prince Louis enjoyed a dance to the music played by the marching bands, while Princess Charlotte chastised her younger brother, telling him to behave himself. Heir to the throne Prince George, meanwhile, impressed onlookers by how grown up he looked.

Afterwards, the young family headed back to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance. Here, they were seen waving and watching the flypast in awe.

Charlotte’s close bond with her mum was demonstrated (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s ‘worries’ for Charlotte analysed

With all eyes on Kate, her body language was also analysed by experts, with one suggesting that she may have been worried about Princess Charlotte on the windy balcony.

Speaking to OK!, one expert – Adrianne Carter, body language expert at The Face Whisperer – said that she spotted Kate rubbing Charlotte’s arms at one point, perhaps in a bid to keep her warm.

“It was a warm parental gesture that showed maybe Kate is worried that Charlotte is a bit cold. I think once William was with them, it was clear he was in charge,” she said.

‘Mother-daughter bond’ between Princess Kate and Charlotte

Adrianne then added that the “little touches” between Kate and her only daughter on the balcony showed the close “bond” they have.

At one point, after rubbing her daughter’s arms, Kate was seen tenderly stroking Charlotte’s hair.

“Kate shows us her close and hands-on bond with Charlotte. The little touches that Kate bestows on Charlotte on the balcony show us the close mother-daughter bond they have,” the expert added.

Father’s Day picture

The day after Trooping the Colour, Brits celebrated Father’s Day. And, true to form, Kensington Palace shared a new picture of William with the children.

In a nod that she is returning to her hobbies as well as her royal duties, Kate was the one credited with being behind the camera for the tender shot.

