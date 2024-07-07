Princess Kate and Wimbledon legend Roger Federer have a sweet friendship.

As a Patron and sports fan, the Princess of Wales is often spotted at tennis games, including Wimbledon. Coverage of the event airs on Sunday (July 7).

And Kate’s passion for the sport has led to a sweet friendship with tennis ace Roger Federer.

It’s believed Kate has been good pals with Roger for many years. And along with her royal family, she has often attended Roger’s matches – which usually ended in a triumphant win.

But what sweet thing did Roger do for Kate’s son Prince George? And why did Kate break royal protocol following a moment with Roger?

The pair are good pals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate at Wimbledon

Even before her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon – and she has attended almost every year since.

Appearing in the BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, in 2017, Kate spoke about her love of tennis.

She said: “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me, when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

Kate is an avid tennis fan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate and Roger Federer ‘had fun’ at Wimbledon

Tennis legend Roger retired from the sport in 2022. His career spanned over two decades and he has scooped plenty of awards over the years.

But despite retiring, that hasn’t stopped Roger from sitting down and watching a game.

It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine. I know her quite well

And in 2023, he recruited Kate to watch Wimbledon in Wales. And according to Roger, the pair had a great time.

“It was so fun sitting next to Princess Catherine. I know her quite well,” Roger told The New York Times. He added: “She is an avid tennis fan, and she plays herself.”

Roger Federer taught Kate’s child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Roger Federer’s sweet Prince George gesture

In 2022, it was revealed that Roger had given Kate’s son, Prince George a tennis lesson. The lesson took place at the family’s Norfolk home in 2019.

Speaking about the lesson, Roger said: “At that stage, it’s all about just touching the ball, it’s already good. Same with my boys.”

When asked how he felt knowing the prince looked up to him, the tennis star replied: “I think I have a little advantage that I actually spent some time, you know, with him.

“I’m the only player he’s ever met. Then you have a little head start in who is your favourite player.”

Princess Kate ‘broke royal protocol’

Back in 2017, Kate shocked fans when she planted three kisses on Roger’s cheeks.

At a tennis match, Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William as they watched Roger win his record eighth men’s Wimbledon title against Croatian Marin Cilic.

So to celebrate his triumphant win, Kate broke royal protocol and kissed him on the cheek. In Roger’s native Switzerland, three kisses is considered a traditional greeting.

Coverage of Wimbledon 2024 airs on Sunday (July 7) at 12:30pm on BBC One and from 11am on BBC Two.

Read more: Inside William and Kate’s summer holiday plans – ‘precious family time’, trip to Balmoral and getting back to ‘full fighting strength’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.