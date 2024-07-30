Kate, Princess of Wales, reportedly feels “worried” over a new royal book which is set to be released.

The Princess of Wales, 42, apparently has concerns over royal author Omid Scobie’s upcoming book. Omid, the author of the Harry and Meghan book Finding Freedom, will release a fiction novel called Royal Spin.

Earlier this month, reports claimed that Universal Television has acquired rights to turn his novel into a television series.

But, according to a new report, this could bring some worries for Kate.

The Princess of Wales reportedly feels worried about the upcoming royal book (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate news

Speaking to Closer, a source reportedly said: “The synopsis of the show mirrors Meghan and Harry’s story while hiding behind the guise of a fictional drama, and Kate is incredibly worried about potential storylines. William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.”

William has of course assured her that the public will see straight through it just like always.

Meanwhile, the source claimed that Kate and William feel “a fresh wave of panic and dread about the impending bombshells and claims”.

The insider added: “It’s presented as fiction, but that doesn’t stop the possibility of some storylines being close to the knuckle and hinting at actual rows. They know it could still be a brutal exposé. William worries that Kate simply can’t take anymore.

William has reportedly reassured Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

“But he insists that he won’t reach out to his brother to question him about the show for fear it could be used as part of the storyline and paint him in an even more negative light.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Prince and Princess of Wales for comment.

Rumours of a rift have surrounded William, Harry, Kate and Meghan for years now. But, recently, a report claimed that Harry made an olive branch to sister-in-law Kate.

The Princess of Wales recently attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final amid her cancer treatment.

Prince Harry reportedly sent Kate a note after her Wimbledon appearance (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

After seeing Kate out and “looking so radiant”, a “thrilled” Duke of Sussex apparently set her a note. A source told Heat: “He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan.

“Even though it’s an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better.”

Prince Harry and Meghan live in the United States with their two children – Archie and Lilibet – after stepping back from royal life in 2020.

Read more: William and Kate break summer holiday to issue message on tragic deaths in ‘heinous attack’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.