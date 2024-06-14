Princess of Wales seen for first time as she arrives at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

Kate arrived just after 10am in a car with her husband Prince William and three young children.

The Princess of Wales arriving for Trooping the Colour (Credit: Sky News)

Princess of Wales arrives for Trooping the Colour

She was dressed in white, with a black and white hat. Prince William was dressed in his red regimental uniform. Prince Louis could also be seen in the car, sitting opposite his mother.

Kate will be present at the parade later this morning – her first return to the spotlight since she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Princess Kate will attend Trooping the Colour this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Princess of Wales statement on cancer treatment

Last night, Kate, Princess of Wales, shared a new statement amid her cancer treatment as she confirmed she’d attend Trooping the Colour this weekend.

The royal, 42, shared her cancer diagnosis in March, revealing she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy”.

Kate has now shared a new statement to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page, issuing an update on her treatment.

Kate said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The Princess of Wales went on: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

Kate said she plans to attend the King’s birthday parade with her family (Credit: Cover Images)

Trooping the Colour 2024

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family.

Concluding her statement, Kate said: “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me. C.”

Kate said her treatment is ongoing (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans left their support in the comments and appear thrilled over Kate’s Trooping the Colour attendance. One person said: “Take your time. We miss you but want you back at 100%. Sending you and your family all of are love and support.”

Another wrote: “We love you so dear Princess Catherine! So lovely to see you! Please take all the time you need. Your health and family come first.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “We’re all keeping you in our thoughts – sending all the good wishes for your continued recovery!!”

Read more: King Charles urged to take ‘similar approach’ to Kate amid cancer treatment: ‘There is genuine concern’

Are you looking forward to seeing Kate? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.